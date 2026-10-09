Fallow Deer Stags Clash in Amsterdam Water Supply Dunes

A Mid-Air Somersault in the Amsterdam Dunes

An adult fallow deer flipped completely over during a violent rutting clash in the Amsterdam Water Supply Dunes. Wildlife observer Anita Kortus captured the moment on video after entering the nature reserve just after sunrise. The footage shows the male deer launching into the air, tumbling head over heels, and landing heavily on the ground before quickly regaining its footing and walking away.

Testosterone Surges and Territorial Defense

The annual breeding season for red deer begins in late September. Stags also establish fixed territories, dig shallow breeding pits, and urinate inside them to signal dominance to rivals. These behaviors frequently escalate into violent physical confrontations between competing males.

Booming Vocalizations and Antler Hazards

Fighting stags regularly emit loud, booming vocalizations that carry across great distances. Observers often spot the males standing with their noses pointed upward and their upper lips curled back while calling. While dramatic tumbles like the one captured on film rarely end in severe harm, local wildlife organizations note that stags occasionally lock antlers so tightly that the animals break their own necks.

Navigating the Public Reserve Safely

The Amsterdam Water Supply Dunes serve as one of the most popular public locations in the Netherlands to watch the annual deer rutting season up close. Authorities urge visitors to maintain a strict minimum distance of 30 meters from the animals. Officials emphasize that onlookers must avoid disturbing the stags, particularly while the males are actively fighting or patrolling their breeding pits.