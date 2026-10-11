Bank of America Offers Free Museum Admission on November 7-8

An active card and a valid photo identification will unlock the galleries at the San José Museum of Art this autumn.

Complimentary Weekend Access Set for November 2026

The San José Museum of Art will offer free general admission on Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8, 2026. The two-day waiver operates as part of the Bank of America Museums on Us program.

Visitors holding qualifying accounts can access the institution on the first full weekend of the month. Both physical cards and electronic or digital versions are accepted at the venue upon arrival.

Eligible Accounts and Accepted Cards

The access covers cardholders using active Bank of America, Merrill—formerly Merrill Lynch—or Bank of America Private Bank branded debit or credit cards.

The complimentary admission applies strictly to the cardholder presenting the active branded card alongside a valid photo identification. Additional guests accompanying the primary cardholder are required to purchase separate tickets for entry. The program terms specify that each qualifying debit or credit card admits one person for free general admission.

Ticketing Protocols and Advance Online Registration

Visitors planning to attend the November 2026 weekend can secure entry in advance online. The institution utilizes the discount code BOFA during checkout for online registration through its ticketing portal.

Alternatively, cardholders who prefer to register on-site may order discounted tickets directly in person at the front desk.

National Program Context and Schedule

The initiative runs nationwide on recurring monthly schedules, providing recurring access to cultural institutions for qualifying account holders.

Detailed information regarding national participating cultural sites and broader program guidelines is hosted directly through the official Bank of America corporate site.

Event Detail Specification Dates Saturday, November 7 – Sunday, November 8, 2026 Location San José Museum of Art Eligible Cards Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank (debit or credit, physical or digital) Admission Rule One free general admission per active card with valid photo ID Online Code BOFA