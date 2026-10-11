The Hartford Names A. Morris Tooker CEO, Christopher Swift Executive Chair

The Hartford has announced a structured succession plan naming current company president A. Morris “Mo” Tooker as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2027. Christopher Swift, who led the property and casualty insurer for nearly 13 years, will transition to executive chair of the board on the same date.

The Succession Terms and Financial Package

Effective March 1, 2027, A. Morris Tooker assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Christopher Swift.

Tooker’s target total annual compensation is set at $12 million, comprising a $1.1 million base salary, a $2.75 million annual incentive plan target, and an $8.15 million long-term incentive award target.

Christopher Swift will transition to executive chair of the board on March 1, 2027, and plans to step down entirely from the board in the second half of 2027.

Boardroom Transition and Executive Appointments

The Hartford’s Board of Directors initiated the leadership shift to preserve strategic continuity across its core insurance operations. Trevor Fetter, lead independent director of the board, noted that the succession plan ensures business momentum and operational strength. As part of the transition timeline, Tooker joined the board of directors effective Oct. 1, 2026.

Christopher Swift departs the chief executive post after nearly 13 years at the helm. During his tenure, Swift directed the insurer’s transformation into a disciplined underwriting organization. Swift’s leadership more than tripled net income return on equity (ROE) and drove a more than eightfold increase in the company’s share price. Following the March 2027 handover, Swift will advise the incoming CEO and guide corporate strategy as executive chair until his planned departure from the board later that year.

Photo: insurancejournal.com

Underwriting Background and Enterprise Growth

Tooker brings a deep underwriting background to the chief executive office. He joined Hartford, Connecticut-based The Hartford in 2015 as chief underwriting officer, a role that positioned him to oversee core operational risks. Before his tenure at the firm, Tooker served as president of General Reinsurance Corporation, managing global property and casualty reinsurance operations.

Executive Role Effective Date Compensation Package A. Morris Tooker Chief Executive Officer March 1, 2027 $12 Million Target Total Christopher Swift Executive Chair of the Board March 1, 2027 Existing Arrangements through Interim

Since his initial appointment in 2015, Tooker has advanced through successive leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Promoted to president in early 2025, he has directed enterprise-wide execution, business performance, and strategy. Under his watch, the company expanded its risk appetite and risk-mitigation services, implementing a holistic go-to-market approach that fostered collaboration across business units spanning commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits.

Leadership Execution and Governance Schedule

The structured timeline provides the organization with a clear operational runway ahead of the spring 2027 handoff. While Swift continues to lead the organization under existing compensation arrangements during the interim period, Tooker’s promotion formalizes his development trajectory.

Photo: panabee.com

The integration of Tooker onto the board in October 2026 allows for an oversight overlap prior to his assumption of the chief executive responsibilities. Institutional monitors and market participants evaluating the property and casualty sector will track how the incoming leadership maintains underwriting discipline and capital allocation strategies established over the past decade.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.