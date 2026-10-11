Nova Scotia Opens Vaccine Bookings for Flu, COVID-19 and RSV

Vaccine bookings for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19 officially opened in Nova Scotia on Thursday, allowing residents to schedule appointments through the CANImmunize website or the YourHealthNS app as provincial health officials prepare for the upcoming respiratory illness season.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Simultaneous Administration: Patients can safely receive their influenza, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines during a single clinic visit without spacing them out.

Patients can safely receive their influenza, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines during a single clinic visit without spacing them out. Strain Matching: Global health surveillance indicates that this year’s influenza vaccine formulation provides a strong match against currently circulating viral strains.

Global health surveillance indicates that this year’s influenza vaccine formulation provides a strong match against currently circulating viral strains. Targeted Protection: The RSV immunization program focuses specifically on adults aged 75 and older, younger individuals residing in long-term care facilities, and infants.

Monitoring Respiratory Trends Across Nova Scotia

Speaking to Information Morning Nova Scotia on Friday, provincial Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jesse Kancir stated that prevention remains essential to mitigating the impact of seasonal respiratory pathogens. While monitoring indicators for COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus show a slight upward tick, Dr. Kancir noted that the province’s major viral wave typically begins around December.

Addressing comparisons with other regions, Dr. Kancir observed that while Bonnie Henry, the B.C. provincial health officer, warned that the current influenza season is affecting more young people than usual, Nova Scotia has not yet recorded that specific trend. He explained that infection patterns often pick up in western Canada before moving eastward, but emphasized that Nova Scotia’s current COVID-19 numbers remain among the lowest seen in approximately four years.

Global Surveillance and Strain Selection

Most individuals who contract COVID-19 or influenza will experience typical upper respiratory symptoms that present similarly to a severe common cold lasting several days. However, public health authorities remain vigilant because these infections can lead to severe complications, including hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions, and, in some cases, mortality.

To prepare effective annual vaccines, global health authorities utilize international surveillance data to monitor epidemics and track circulating strains. Dr. Kancir explained that public health agencies frequently review epidemiological data from regions such as Australia to predict which influenza strains will emerge during the Northern Hemisphere’s season, allowing manufacturers time to produce targeted formulations.

Immunization Primary Target Group Booking Platform Influenza Vaccine General public CANImmunize / YourHealthNS COVID-19 Vaccine General public CANImmunize / YourHealthNS RSV Vaccine Adults aged 75+, long-term care residents, infants CANImmunize / YourHealthNS

Eligibility and Administration Guidelines

Residents scheduling their immunizations can work directly with vaccine providers to determine the most appropriate administration sites. The provincial RSV immunization program continues to target populations most vulnerable to severe health outcomes, prioritizing adults aged 75 and older, younger residents in long-term care facilities, and infants following the immunization framework established last year.

As the province moves deeper into the autumn months, provincial health officials continue to urge eligible residents to utilize available booking channels to secure their seasonal immunizations ahead of the anticipated winter viral surge.

References

CBC News: Q&A | How’s Nova Scotia’s flu, COVID-19 season starting?