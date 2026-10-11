Aaron Sorkin and Bill Burr on Casting ‘The Social Reckoning

Bill Burr stars as a fictional character in Aaron Sorkin’s drama film The Social Reckoning. The film chronicles Facebook’s hyper-political polarization, featuring Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg and Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Essential Takeaways on Sorkin’s Casting Choice

Aaron Sorkin adapted his view on Mark Zuckerberg after reading books by whistleblowers and journalists detailing Facebook’s algorithmic polarization.

Bill Burr plays Charlie Garrigan, a fictional character directly inspired by early Facebook investor and counselor Roger McNamee.

The film features a theater-like war room setting where Zuckerberg prepares for congressional testimony while clashing with Burr’s uncompromising character.

How Aaron Sorkin Shifted His Perspective on Mark Zuckerberg

Aaron Sorkin originally walked away from the success of The Social Network believing the Facebook founder/CEO had acted relatively well. Sorkin even admired Zuckerberg’s $100 million donation to the Newark public education system, which served as a response to the backlash generated by Sorkin’s Oscar-winning screenplay. Speaking on an episode of the Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, Sorkin explained that his perspective changed dramatically after reading investigative books by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, and former Zuckerberg insider Roger McNamee.

Those texts exposed how Facebook knowingly fostered hyper-political polarization for its own financial gain. “I didn’t want to jump up and down on him again with another movie,” Sorkin said on the podcast. “I don’t feel that way anymore. It’s not about jumping up and down on Mark, it’s about Roger McNamee was right: It’s really dangerous what’s going on.” That realization transformed the project into a timeline-jumping script focused on the systemic dangers of social media infrastructure.

Transforming Roger McNamee into Charlie Garrigan

Roger McNamee was an early investor and a kind of consigliere to Zuckerberg in the few years after The Social Network takes place. A falling out occurred when McNamee did not bite his tongue regarding the direction Zuckerberg was taking the company. After Zuckerberg froze him out, McNamee published Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe, prompting multiple meetings with Sorkin.

Sorkin’s magic formula as a writer has been to have two very smart people, on opposite ends of an issue, argue. In The Social Reckoning, the core narrative features an under-siege Zuckerberg, played by Jeremy Strong, preparing inside a war room for upcoming congressional testimony. Real-world history presented a structural problem for the screenplay, as Zuckerberg had pushed out all the Roger McNamees, having suppressed dissent within the company.

Sorkin solved this by inventing Charlie Garrigan, a fictional character whom Sorkin admitted was directly inspired by McNamee. The script imagines a scenario where Zuckerberg’s crisis forces him to allow a McNamee-like character back in to counsel him. Bill Burr noted that his character represents the rare individual who refuses to bend to corporate pressure, pointing out that businesses always reach a moral crossroad where someone agrees to compromise public safety for advancement.

Character Actor Real-World Inspiration Mark Zuckerberg Jeremy Strong Facebook founder/CEO Charlie Garrigan Bill Burr Roger McNamee Frances Haugen Mikey Madison Facebook whistleblower

Why Bill Burr Stood Toe-to-Toe With Jeremy Strong

Casting a stand-up comedian with blue-collar Boston roots created an electric dynamic opposite Jeremy Strong’s intense approach. Sorkin admitted he cast Burr specifically because he knew the comedian would not get blown off the screen by Strong’s commanding presence. Sorkin anticipated a natural creative friction between a dramatic actor staying in character and a stand-up comic who sells out the Garden.

Bill Burr on His Kids Not Respecting Him & Being in Aaron Sorkin’s New Film The Social Reckoning

Burr downplayed the off-camera rituals, focusing instead on the history between their characters. “My favorite thing was the failed relationship underneath it, the hurt, and the betrayal,” Burr told IndieWire. “I wasn’t under his thumb, and I also was not afraid of him. If anything, I had to fight enjoying irritating him.” Burr did not think of his character as being based on any one person, but rather an “amalgamation due to legal stuff,” focusing on the dilemma of grappling with his own worst instincts and pettiness.