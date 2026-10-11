NFL Roster Moves and Trades: September 1991

During a high-movement window of the 1991 National Football League season through late September, front offices across the league executed a flurry of roster management moves, highlighted by the Green Bay Packers trading outside linebacker Tim Harris to the San Francisco 49ers. Pro-Football-Reference.com documented extensive transactions, including major franchise injuries, waiver claims, and veteran signings that reshaped active rosters heading into the autumn schedule.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Line Depth: High-profile injuries to pass rushers like Trace Armstrong of the Chicago Bears and Lee Williams of the Houston Oilers forced immediate adjustments to defensive sub-packages.

High-profile injuries to pass rushers like Trace Armstrong of the Chicago Bears and Lee Williams of the Houston Oilers forced immediate adjustments to defensive sub-packages. Special Teams and Kicking: Multiple roster moves involving specialists, such as the Detroit Lions placing kicker Mike Cofer on injured reserve, altered game-day roster constructions.

Major Trades and Veteran Movements Shape Contender Rosters

The late-September transactions window was headlined by significant player movement between rival organizations. On September 30, 1991, the Green Bay Packers traded outside linebacker Tim Harris to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers simultaneously managed their interior depth by releasing guard Dean Caliguire. Earlier in the month, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers engaged in a trade involving linebacker Jesse Solomon on September 18, with Solomon moving to Tampa Bay after previously being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to New England.

Front offices actively worked the waiver wire and free-agent market to patch holes caused by sudden departures. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed defensive back Carl Carter off waivers on September 27. Meanwhile, the New York Giants signed nose tackle Greg Meisner on September 26 while concurrently placing nose tackle Erik Howard on the injured reserve list. Roster churn also saw the Cleveland Browns secure linebacker Cedric Figaro and the Buffalo Bills add defensive back Chris Oldham during the final week of the month.

Team Player Added / Acquired Player Lost / Placed on IR Date Green Bay Packers — LOLB Tim Harris (Traded to SF) September 30, 1991 San Francisco 49ers LOLB Tim Harris (Acquired from GB) G Dean Caliguire (Released) September 30, 1991 New York Giants NT Greg Meisner (Signed) NT Erik Howard (IR) September 26, 1991 New England Patriots — LLB Jesse Solomon (Traded to TB) September 18, 1991

Injuries Mount Across the League as Rosters Compress

The physical toll of the early 1991 schedule forced dozens of impact players onto the injured reserve list. The Chicago Bears lost defensive end Trace Armstrong and outside linebacker Ron Cox on September 25. The Houston Oilers absorbed a major hit on the same day by placing defensive end Lee Williams on injured reserve, while the Dallas Cowboys lost outside linebacker Godfrey Myles.

Offensive units faced similar attrition. The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Mickey Shuler on injured reserve on September 27, and the Atlanta Falcons sidelined tackle John Hunter. Quarterback injuries also forced teams to scour available veteran depth, as demonstrated when the Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran quarterback Pat Ryan on September 4 following Randall Cunningham landing on injured reserve on September 3.

Front offices responded to the mounting injury reports by utilizing emergency signing windows. The Phoenix Cardinals brought in quarterback Stan Gelbaugh and wide receiver Roy Green on September 19, while the Los Angeles Rams added wide receiver Ron J. Brown on September 25. These depth additions underscored the immediate operational challenges coaching staffs faced in maintaining competitive two-deep alignments through the autumn fixture list.

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