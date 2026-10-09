Houthi Strikes on Riyadh Airport Kill Three as Trump Rules Out Pre-Midterm Action

Three people including a national airline captain died after attacks hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, prompting flight cancellations and disruptions. The strikes arrived amid escalating regional hostilities involving Yemen’s Houthi forces, even as U.S. President Donald Trump delayed planned military action against Iran until after the November midterms.

Deadly Strikes on King Khalid International Airport and National Carrier Saudia

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority reported that three nationals, including a pilot, were killed during Thursday’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The strikes caused material damage to airport facilities and hit an aircraft belonging to state carrier Saudia while it was parked on the ground without passengers.

Photo: The Guardian

Among the dead was Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami, according to an airline statement cited by The Guardian. The aviation authority noted that injuries sustained by citizens and individuals of other nationalities ranged from minor to serious. Saudia Airlines confirmed that operational activities at the airport returned to normal at 6 p.m. on Thursday following the incident, while separate reports detailed that the capital’s airfield had come under repeated attack in recent days, alongside previous strikes that had killed a Sudanese national earlier in the week. The General Authority of Civil Aviation noted that earlier attacks in the week had killed three civilians and injured 36 at Abha and King Khalid airports, with at least three people also wounded in separate strikes on Jazan and Najran airports near the southern Saudi-Yemen border. The Houthis stated they had carried out a new wave of attacks targeting two civilian airports, specifically Riyadh and Najran Airport, as well as the Royal Saudi Air Force’s King Khalid Air Base. In the capital, Saudi authorities reported that two ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh were intercepted and destroyed, with falling debris causing material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex. The US Embassy in Riyadh issued a warning on its website stating that the military conflict has the potential to escalate, prompting the embassy to mandate that US government employees obtain special permission to visit King Khalid Airport.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for targeting the airfield with a ballistic missile. The strikes marked the deadliest incident inside Saudi Arabia since the kingdom and allied forces launched a major military offensive the previous weekend against the Iran-backed group.

Aviation Disruption and Regional Airspace Warnings

Operations at Riyadh’s main airport experienced severe disruption following the attacks. Data compiled by aviation analytics company Cirium showed that 49.7 percent of departures from the airport had been cancelled by 1500 GMT on Thursday, alongside dozens of expected cancellations across other Saudi airports. Hundreds of flights out of Saudi Arabia were canceled on Thursday, and data showed that by Thursday evening, 31 flights due to depart the following day had been canceled.

Photo: The Straits Times

International carriers including Lufthansa and Air India suspended flights to the Saudi capital. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency updated its guidance to warn of heightened risks to civil aviation, citing recurrent missile and drone launches, active air-defense systems, and the increased danger of aircraft misidentification or falling debris.

The escalation followed warnings from Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, who ordered workers at Saudi oil installations to evacuate and cautioned international airlines against operating in Saudi airspace, designating it a theater for military operations.

Counteroffensive Operations and International Alliance Debates

The renewed cross-border strikes coincide with an ambitious push by Riyadh and Yemen’s internationally recognized government to retake territory seized by the Houthis last month along the Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. CNN reported that Yemeni government forces claimed to have carried out 1,729 precision strikes, claiming 1,370 fighter deaths.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Major General Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, vowed a firm response to the rebel campaign after confirming the destruction of three rocket launch platforms. The coalition stated that it responded to the attacks by launching a large-scale operation striking 82 Houthi military targets across Saada, Hodeidah, Al-Jawf, and Marib provinces, including missile depots, command centers, communications facilities, and weapons stockpiles. Meanwhile, regional diplomatic reactions included statements from the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, which asserted that the kingdom’s security is an inseparable part of the security of Kuwait and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council countries. In Islamabad, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sajjad Haider Khan told reporters that Saudi Arabia possesses a legitimate right to defend its people and protect its critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, mutual defense pacts involving Pakistan and Turkey sparked differing official interpretations. Conversely, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif maintained that no stipulation barred alliance members from direct involvement if threatened.

Crude Oil Markets React to White House Timeline

Energy markets experienced sharp volatility amid the widening conflict. Crude prices initially surged more than five percent on Thursday before paring gains after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would postpone any attacks on Iran until after the November 3 midterm congressional elections.

Saudi Arabia Live | Houthi Strikes Kill Three At Riyadh Airport, Flights Cancelled As War Escalates

By late Thursday trading, Brent crude futures were up $3.48 at $103.73 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained $2.69 to $91. Prices drifted lower in Friday morning sessions, with Brent down 1.3 percent at $102.94 and WTI down 1 percent at $90.51.