Ismaily Beats Tanta 2-1 in Second Pro League Win

Ismaily secured a 2-1 victory over Tanta at Ismailia Stadium during the eighth round of the Professional League season, marking their second win in the competition. Managed by Ahmed Koshry, the team capitalized on home turf to claim three points, overcoming an early deficit after Tanta opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

The match saw Tanta strike first through Mohamed Sheika, who converted a penalty kick. Ismaily responded when Ali El Malwany equalized following a pass from Sayed Rabie, easily placing the ball into the net. Shortly after, Nader Farag scored the decisive second goal for the hosts in the 48th minute by dodging a Tanta defender and firing a powerful shot past the goalkeeper, bringing the score to 2-1.

Meanwhile, Tanta sits at eight points following the loss.

Lineups and Substitutes on the Pitch

For the fixture at Ismailia Stadium, Ismaily fielded Abdallah Aziz in goal. The defensive line featured Omar El Qot, Ahmed Ayman, Youssef Mohamed, and Abdallah Hassan Bido. The midfield comprised Nader Alaa, Hassan Mansour, Sayed Rabie, and Ali El Malwany, while Nader Farag and Anwar Saqr led the attack. Ismaily’s bench included Abdel Rahman Mahrous, Abdel Rahman El Doh, Ibrahim Abdel Aal, Abdel Rahman Botiha, Omar Khedr, Ammar Ahmed, Hassan Saber, Khattary, and Yosry El Atar.

Tanta started Ahmed El Saadany as goalkeeper. Their defense included Mohamed Abo El Ala, Mohamed Ahmed, Mahmoud Masoud, and Hamza Carel. Ahmed El Hanafy and Farid Shawky anchored the defensive midfield, while Mohamed Sheika, Mohamed Nabil, and Karim Osama played in attacking midfield, with Khamis Moussa starting up front. Tanta’s substitutes featured reserve goalkeeper Taher Ramadan, Ahmed El Kouhky, Mostafa Dahy, Mahmoud El Shabrawy, Tolba Mohamed, Mido Hossam, Mostafa Tarek, Abdallah El Shahhat, and Abdel Rahman Osama.

League Standing and Season Context

The hard-fought win provides Ismaily with momentum following a slow start to their campaign. Their previous victory came in the sixth round when they defeated Delta United, formerly known as Mega Sport, in a 3-2 match.

With nine points secured from eight matches, Ismaily continues to navigate the mid-table battle in the Professional League. Tanta remains closely behind with eight points, as both clubs look toward their upcoming fixtures in the ongoing 2026–2027 domestic calendar.