Ubisoft to Sunset Rainbow Six Mobile After Seven Months

Ubisoft is shutting down Rainbow Six Mobile on January 15, 2027, just seven months after its global launch.

Ubisoft Sets January 15, 2027 Shutdown Date

Less than a year after its global rollout on February 23, 2026, the free-to-play tactical shooter will close its doors. Ubisoft announced the decision on October 8, 2026, setting the final shutdown for January 15, 2027, with servers going offline on January 16, 2027. The title is expected to be delisted entirely from Google Play and the App Store once servers go dark, given its lack of offline single-player modes.

“There’s no easy way to put it: we have made the difficult decision to sunset Rainbow Six Mobile,” Ubisoft, via official website

Despite attracting millions of downloads on Android and iOS across the world, the mobile spin-off struggled to retain players in their daily smartphone gaming rotations. Reviewers on digital storefronts pointed to a grindy free-to-play economy that locked operators behind paywalls, while others felt the gameplay differed too much from the console and PC original by relying on random spawn locations instead of player choice.

Development History and Studio Scale

The project represents a massive investment of time and resources that ultimately failed to secure a permanent audience. Ubisoft first announced the game in 2022, revealing a title built from the ground up to bring the 5v5 tactical action of Rainbow Six Siege to touchscreen devices. Creative director Justin Swan noted during early development that the game was designed to let users experience the game in short, accessible bursts, while also enabling millions of new players to get the R6 experience without abandoning PC or console platforms.

Photo: Polygon.com

Getting the shooter to market required a vast collaborative effort. Eleven Ubisoft studios worked alongside Tencent to develop the title over six and a half years. Testing began with a closed beta in September 2022, followed by a soft launch in 2023 that extended into 2024 before the game faced delays leading up to its Latin American regional launch and subsequent worldwide release. Other Ubisoft mobile spin-offs like The Division Resurgence have faced similar struggles, with that looter shooter later ported to PC where it faced criticism for being buggy and repetitive.

Rainbow Six operates under Vantage Studios, a joint venture with Tencent holding a twenty-five percent stake, alongside franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. Massive Entertainment is led by general manager Christoph Hartmann, the former head of Amazon Game Studios who joined the company in June, while studios under the umbrella include Ubisoft Barcelona, Montreal Vantage, Quebec, Saguenay, Sherbrooke, and Sofia under co-CEOs Christophe Derennes and Charlie Guillemot.

Transition Plans and Upcoming Content

Players will still receive new content before the servers close. Ubisoft confirmed that the game’s next season will launch as planned in the week following the announcement. The publisher also promised further updates to help players prepare for the transition.

Photo: GamingBolt

“While we are proud of what this team and community have built together, our team will move on to other long-term strategic projects.” Ubisoft, in a statement reported by Gamesindustry

The development team expressed gratitude for the community’s support, highlighting the strategies, tournaments, and clips shared by players. As the title moves toward its final day online, the development team is moving on to other long-term strategic projects. Meanwhile, Ubisoft continues expanding the franchise through upcoming releases such as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Tactics, a turn-based strategy spin-off slated for a 2027 debut following its trailer unveiling in August.