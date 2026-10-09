UConn leads Big East projected finish for 2026-27 season

The UConn Huskies enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as the projected top team in the Big East, returning conference Preseason Player of the Year Silas Demary Jr. As Dan Hurley’s program looks to go one step further than last season’s 34-6 record and national runner-up finish, the conference itself enters a year of transition that includes a new commissioner and questions about whether other teams can bridge the gap separating the top two squads from the rest of the league.

Over the last two seasons, the conference has shifted toward being characterized by the success of UConn and Rick Pitino’s St. John’s. While St. John’s enters the new campaign reloading its roster after losing four of its five leading scorers from a squad that won regular-season and tournament championships, programs like Villanova and Providence look to challenge the established order with notable roster additions.

UConn and St. John’s Lead the Way

UConn’s national title aspirations center heavily on Demary, who averaged 10.1 points and a Big East-best 5.8 assists per game last season. The Huskies also return sophomore Braylon Mullins, whose freshman season featured an NCAA Tournament buzzer-beater against Duke. Hurley supplemented the roster with seven transfers and three freshmen, headlined by Duke transfer Nik Khamenia and Seton Hall transfer Na’jai Hines, alongside newcomer Colben Landrew.

St. John’s aims to maintain its standing behind Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou, alongside international additions Quinn Ellis and Babacar Sane. Although the Red Storm lost Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman for the season due to injury during the summer, the late addition of Auburn transfer Keyshawn Hall aims to cushion the blow, provided Hall remains eligible.

Challengers and New Leadership

Villanova projects as the best bet to challenge the top two after an NCAA Tournament appearance in Kevin Willard’s first season. The Wildcats return Tyler Perkins, who led the team with 13.7 points per game and won the Big East’s Most Improved Player award, alongside portal additions Kwame Evans Jr. and Devin Royal.

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Meanwhile, Providence enters the season under new head coach Bryan Hodgson, who brings an essentially entirely new roster featuring 13 newcomers. The Friars’ lineup is headlined by San Diego State transfer and 2025-26 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Miles Byrd, Georgetown transfer Malik Mack, and Buffalo transfer Ryan Sabol.