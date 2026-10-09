Paid educational leave fraud has surfaced in the Brussels-Capital Region, following similar investigations in Wallonia and Flanders. According to reporting by DHnet, the regional administration is analyzing files tied to a broader Belgian network of false training declarations, though local authorities state that the financial impact in Brussels is expected to remain considerably lower than the millions uncovered elsewhere.

Assessing Regional Exposure and Financial Scale

Brussels Investigation: Regional services were notified of the Walloon inquiry in July 2023. The Brussels Economic and Employment administration oversees roughly 1,500 current school cycle requests, checking file validity and annexes. Comparative Scale: Federal police raids in the Liège region previously targeted roughly 150 companies over false Forem training declarations, resulting in an estimated 8.5 million euro prejudice with facts dating before 2023. In Flanders, two major temporary employment agencies face scrutiny for a separate fraud scheme estimated at 19 million euros. Administrative Budget: During the 2023-2024 school cycle, the Brussels-Capital Region allocated 8.14 million euros to the paid educational leave mechanism, primarily driven by language course applications. For perspective, Audi Forest received over 4.5 million euros between 2018 and 2024 for training slightly more than 2,000 workers, though it is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

Administrative Control Challenges and Digital Vulnerabilities

The paid educational leave unit within the Brussels administration consists of approximately ten personnel. Laurent Hublet noted that verifying the authenticity of individual documents remains a significant challenge due to the accelerated digitization and widespread use of scanned files following the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the regional inspection office only initiates audits based on specific tip-offs, mirroring the origin of the Walloon investigation.

The system also contends with a fragmented network of approved training providers. While the Liège labor auditorate confirmed that current investigative findings show no evidence of corruption among civil servants in Wallonia or Brussels, political friction persists regarding the adequacy of administrative oversight.

Political Debate Over Administrative Complexity

The oversight framework has triggered domestic policy friction. MR politician Olivier Willocx criticized regional mechanisms, labeling the Brussels administration an administrative maze while drawing a distinction between deliberate fraud and legal abuses stemming from bureaucratic incentive structures. Laurent Hublet declined to disclose specific company identities to protect the ongoing judicial procedure, reiterating that the Liège labor auditorate remains the competent authority for addressing the core infractions.

Region / Entity Estimated Fraud / Allocation Context Wallonia 8.5 million euros False Forem training declarations across roughly 150 companies. Flanders 19 million euros Ongoing investigations involving two major temporary employment agencies. Brussels Region 8.14 million euros budget Total allocation for the 2023-2024 educational leave cycle; local files viewed as a ramification of Walloon cases. Audi Forest 4.5 million euros (2018–2024) Subsidies received for training over 2,000 workers (not implicated in fraud).

Next Steps in the Judicial Timeline

Detailed case file analysis by regional services is ongoing. Because the Brussels-related files represent a smaller-scale ramification of the wider Walloon dossier, local authorities anticipate that total fraudulent sums uncovered within the capital will not approach the multi-million euro totals registered in Flanders and Wallonia. The Liège labor auditorate retains primary jurisdiction over the overarching legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.