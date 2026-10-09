South Korea Birth Rate Rises as Childcare Costs Soar

South Korea’s total fertility rate hit a record low of 0.721 in 2023 before rebounding to 0.748 in 2024 and rising to 0.799 last year, even as prospective parents face rising expenses for pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Economic Barrier: Postpartum care center fees and foreign stroller prices have surged, placing a heavy financial burden on new parents.

Postpartum care center fees and foreign stroller prices have surged, placing a heavy financial burden on new parents. Preventive Safety Choices: Parents increasingly rely on premium foreign brands for car seats and strollers out of safety concerns, driving up necessary childbirth expenditures.

Parents increasingly rely on premium foreign brands for car seats and strollers out of safety concerns, driving up necessary childbirth expenditures. Consumer Adaptations: Families are turning to “childbirth frugal tech” strategies—including weekend product expeditions, bulk gift certificate bartering, and shopping trips to Japan—to manage costs.

Rising Childcare Expenses at the Kobe Baby Fair in Goyang

The baby product fair, known as the Kobe Baby Fair, opened its doors at Kintex Hall 2 in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi Province, drawing crowds of pregnant couples, mothers, and fathers. Spanning 13,000 square meters, the exhibition featured booths from over 200 companies showcasing educational materials, strollers, car seats, and insurance products. Many visitors attended hoping to secure discounts compared to retail market rates.

Despite expectations for savings, attendees expressed shock at high price tags. Kim Jeong-sam, 36, and Son Jin-hyeon, 33, who visited with their seven-month-old child, spent extended time comparing prices before noting that the equipment costs exceeded their expectations. Han Jeong-hyeon, 32, who visited ahead of her marriage, stated that the anticipated financial requirements of giving birth and raising a child are already causing her anxiety.

Surging Costs for Postpartum Care and Imported Gear

The financial pressure extends to postpartum care centers, which have become standard for new mothers across the country. Ministry of Health and Welfare data show that the average two-week standard room fee nationwide reached 3.73 million Korean won last year, representing a 1.48 million Korean won increase from 2.25 million Korean won in 2015. In Seoul, the average climbed to 5.05 million Korean won, with certain locations in Gangnam charging up to 17 million Korean won.

Prices for essential infant equipment have simultaneously escalated. Foreign manufacturers of strollers, car seats, and baby chairs implemented successive price hikes this year. A Dutch stroller brand raised its portable model from 890,000 Korean won to 950,000 Korean won, while increasing its hybrid model from 1.48 million Korean won to 1.6 million Korean won. A German car seat brand moved its popular model from 1.19 million Korean won to 1.23 million Korean won. A Norwegian brand elevated its baby chair price from 400,000 Korean won to 430,000 Korean won.

Item Category Brand Origin / Type Previous Price (KRW) Current Price (KRW) Portable Stroller Dutch Brand 890,000 950,000 Hybrid Stroller Dutch Brand 1,480,000 1,600,000 Car Seat German Brand 1,190,000 1,230,000 Baby Chair Norwegian Brand 400,000 430,000

Jeong, 33, a parent of a two-year-old, pointed out that shopping malls and outlets are largely dominated by foreign brands, explaining that safety considerations prevent parents from easily opting for cheaper alternatives. Domestic manufacturers have followed suit, introducing updated models with similar specifications while raising prices by 4 to 10 percent.

Frugal Tech Strategies and Cross-Border Shopping Trips

While government bodies and local authorities offer cash vouchers—such as the “First Encounter Voucher”—alongside postpartum care subsidies, critics maintain that these programs fail to offset the rising expenses. Consequently, parents are adopting creative budgeting methods.

Jeon, 36, living in Suwon and expecting her second child, spends her weekends traveling to baby fairs and discount stores to secure better deals on replacement car seats and strollers. Other couples combine prenatal trips with shopping excursions to Japan, taking advantage of the weak yen to purchase items below South Korean retail prices. Online parenting forums actively track tax-free benefits and sales events across both nations.

South Korea's Baby Boom: Birthrate Rises After 9 Years of Decline

Families are also employing a gift certificate barter network to discount postpartum care center invoices. Seo, 37, reserved a care center stay costing 5.7 million Korean won in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. By purchasing local gift certificates up to the maximum limit with a 10 percent discount and sourcing additional cash contributions from friends and family members, the couple managed to reduce their overall expenditure.

The total fertility rate shows a modest demographic recovery, but the financial realities of equipping a household for a newborn continue to stretch family budgets, forcing parents to weigh safety standards against steep market prices.