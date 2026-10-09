Atelier de Chronométrie Unveils the AdC16: Its First Chronograph-Only Watch

Barcelona-based independent watch brand Atelier de Chronométrie introduced the AdC16 Chronograph, its first chronograph-only timepiece, featuring a 36mm Calatrava-styled case, a Valjoux 23-derived hand-wound calibre, and extensive customisation options priced between EUR 140,000 and EUR 150,000.

The Atelier de Chronométrie AdC16 Chronograph Engineering and Design

Atelier de Chronométrie has operated for approximately 10 years, building a reputation for bespoke, ultra-traditional timepieces rooted in heavily restored vintage movements. Founded by a small group of experts including vintage watch specialist Santiago Martínez and master watchmaker Moebius Rassmann, the workshop previously focused on 1930s- and 1940s-inspired chronometers and three split-seconds chronograph models designated as AdC8, AdC17, and AdC99. The AdC16 breaks from that split-seconds lineage as the brand’s first chronograph-only watch.

Monochrome Watches reported that the unique commissioned piece features a 36mm stainless steel middle case paired with a brushed, flat and bevelled bezel in 18k yellow gold. Hodinkee noted that the compact case design strongly recalls a Vacheron Constantin 4072. The client specified an 18k yellow gold bezel, crown, pushers, and a concave case back equipped with a sapphire crystal. The dial utilises a black galvanic gilt finish with applied Arabic numerals, round indexes in gold, and engine-turned sub-seconds displaying the customer’s initials. Monochrome Watches stated that the dial is a black galvanic gilt construction, while Hodinkee added that the execution relies on pad-printing rather than period-accurate traditional gilt methods.

Inside the Calibre S440 Movement Architecture

The mechanical core of the AdC16 is the calibre S440, a deep reinterpretation of the vintage Valjoux 23 hand-wound movement. Atelier de Chronométrie redesigned several bridges and levers to keep the gear train visually open, incorporating design motifs inspired by late 19th- and early 20th-century watchmaking where components mirror animal shapes, such as a clutch bridge styled after a dragon. The movement integrates an instantaneous jumping chronograph minute counter, an upgraded balance wheel with masselottes, and an improved escapement, lifting the power reserve to 52 hours. Additional specifications include palladium-plated, frosted bridges and mainplate, black polished steel parts, hand-applied anglage, polished countersinks, straight graining, and oversized jewels for the chronograph mechanism.

Photo: hodinkee.com

Customisation Parameters and Market Positioning

Every element of the AdC16 remains subject to client customisation, spanning the case materials, dial configurations, bracelet choices, and movement decorations. The featured commission pairs the watch with a handmade, two-tone beads-of-rice bracelet crafted from steel and 18k gold, alongside an included black leather strap. Production slots for these bespoke builds command pricing between EUR 140,000 and EUR 150,000, positioning the chronograph-only piece at the extreme high end of independent watchmaking. Atelier de Chronométrie has not disclosed total production volume caps or specific delivery timelines for future client allocations.