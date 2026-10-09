Jacy Jayne Had to Relearn Wrestling to Succeed in WWE

A blank slate in the WWE Performance Center meant wiping away years of prior experience for Jacy Jayne. The current WWE Women’s United States Champion revealed that joining the company required her to strip away everything she had previously learned about professional wrestling and start over from scratch.

Speaking in an interview with Cameron Hawkins for Uncrowned, Jayne explained that adapting to the organization meant conforming to a distinct system. When I got to the Performance Center, I felt like I had to erase everything I knew about wrestling and relearn it all over again, Jayne stated, noting that performers must adapt to a completely different style in order to get on television.

Transition Through NXT Stables

Before reaching her current status, Jayne spent a few years on the independent circuit before joining WWE NXT in 2021. Early in her NXT tenure, she became part of Mandy Rose’s Toxic Attraction group. Following that chapter, she transitioned to Chase U. Her career ultimately turned around when she finished up with Chase U and became part of Fatal Influence, a stable she now leads as champion.

Finn Balor previously shared a similar experience regarding the adjustment to WWE’s methods. When Balor transitioned to NXT from NJPW, he similarly had to learn and adapt to the company’s style while moving on from his previous moveset.

Creative Input and Leadership

Alongside her stylistic adjustment, Jayne discussed the creative latitude she has earned as the leader of Fatal Influence and the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion. Having her own group has provided a platform to contribute ideas and influence her on-screen presentation beyond performing a scripted role.

Photo: wearewrestling.net

While this championship standing and stable leadership have afforded her increased trust and behind-the-scenes influence, exactly what future directions or specific ideas will emerge for Fatal Influence remain unstated, as neither outlet included further details on the interview’s recording or additional upcoming excerpts.