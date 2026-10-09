NBA Fantasy Center Preview: Sleepers and Breakouts for 2026-27

The 2026-27 NBA fantasy basketball season opens on October 20th with a slate featuring the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, creating an urgent window for league drafts.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Elite Anchoring: Jokić and Wembanyama remain locked in as the clear top two selections across standard formats, offering elite floors and ceilings in rebounds, blocks, and field-goal percentage.

Jokić and Wembanyama remain locked in as the clear top two selections across standard formats, offering elite floors and ceilings in rebounds, blocks, and field-goal percentage. Durability Strategy: Injury risks for anchors like Joel Embiid and Walker Kessler elevate the value of high-upside backup options and second-unit centers who can absorb frontcourt stats quickly.

Injury risks for anchors like Joel Embiid and Walker Kessler elevate the value of high-upside backup options and second-unit centers who can absorb frontcourt stats quickly. Late-Round Value: Sleeper targets like Nic Claxton in Chicago and Day’Ron Sharpe in Brooklyn provide double-double potential well outside the early rounds.

Positional Outlook and the Elite Tier

Jokić remains the premier reliable option at the center position despite logging 65 games last year, while Wembanyama offers a generational ceiling. Below that elite duo, the positional landscape has evolved considerably. Alperen Sengun operates effectively as a point-center following career highs in assists, blocks, and three-pointers. Chet Holmgren pairs perimeter shooting with elite shot-blocking, and Karl-Anthony Towns delivers multi-category production that removes the need to sacrifice guard-heavy categories.

Durability remains the central variable shaping draft boards. Big bodies absorb heavy contact, leaving a lengthy list of centers carrying legitimate injury questions. Embiid appeared in just 57 of 164 regular-season games over the past two campaigns, while Kessler managed only five appearances last year before undergoing shoulder surgery. Mark Williams played limited games across his final two seasons in Charlotte, and Dallas spent the previous year managing injuries to both Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

Draft Strategy and Mid-Tier Depth

Missed games hit fantasy managers twice as hard at center because rebounds, blocks, and field-goal percentages are exceptionally difficult to replace on the waiver wire. That fragility increases the value of second-unit players who can slide into starting roles and immediately absorb frontcourt production. Draft analysts note that managers missing out on the top tier can afford to wait briefly at center, provided they avoid letting an inevitable positional run force them into reaching for power forwards.

Photo: DraftKings Network

Player Team Key Projected Stats / Context Nic Claxton Chicago Bulls 11.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.1 BPG (57% FG) Day’Ron Sharpe Brooklyn Nets Stepping into starting minutes; highest career offensive rebounding rate in NBA history Walker Kessler Los Angeles Lakers Averaged 14.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 1.8 BPG in 5 games prior to shoulder surgery Donovan Clingan Trail Blazers Coming off 77-game season with 12.1 PPG and 11.6 RPG in 27.2 MPG

Sleepers and Breakouts Across the League

Claxton enters a Chicago frontcourt with a glaring need for interior defense, though hamstring recovery concerns and competition from Jalen Smith and rookie Caleb Wilson complicate his immediate projection. In Brooklyn, the Claxton trade hands Day’Ron Sharpe an unchallenged starting role on a rebuilding roster. Sharpe posted 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 18.5 minutes over the last two seasons, positioning him for productive double-double numbers at a reduced draft cost.

6 MUST-DRAFT Centers In Fantasy Basketball | Sleepers, Breakouts

Among breakout candidates, Kessler joins the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Luka Dončić, pairing an elite rim-protecting profile with high-end playmaking context. In Milwaukee, 22-year-old Kel’el Ware offers explosive per-minute production as the franchise leans toward youth. Meanwhile, Portland’s Donovan Clingan looks to build on a campaign where he played 77 games and averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks, establishing a clear path toward consistent nightly double-doubles.

Late-round options like Jalen Suggs and Collin Murray-Boyles offer secondary category boosts in steals, blocks, and efficient scoring. Suggs supplied 13.8 points, a career-high 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game last season, while Murray-Boyles flashed strong efficiency during his late-season appearances.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.