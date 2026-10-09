Opening on October 10, 2026, the 12-episode documentary conversation series “The Carbon Pursuit of Happiness” premieres across Phoenix TV’s omnimedia platforms, blending traditional health wisdom with artificial intelligence to examine the foundational questions of modern life. Co-produced by Phoenix Media Group, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical, and Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical, the program features Phoenix TV host Tian Chuan alongside medical experts and cultural figures exploring themes from diet and sleep to technology and the future.

Here is why that matters for international media landscapes: the collaboration brings together the Fortune Global 500 industry powerhouse Guangzhou Pharmaceutical and Phoenix Media Group, which reaches an audience of more than 2 billion people worldwide. By pairing traditional practices with advanced technology, the series creates a distinct cross-cultural dialogue bridging Eastern wisdom and modern scientific inquiry.

Global Destinations and Twelve Propositions of Carbon-Based Life

Running for 28 minutes per episode, the series takes its traveling team across culturally rich sites both in China and overseas. Each episode pairs an ideal guest with a specific location to unpack 12 distinct propositions shared by all humanity: diet, breath, sleep, rhythms, fertility, childhood, emotions, work, immunity, aging, technology, and the future.

In the episodes, the narrative moves across borders and cultural touchstones. At the Museum of Chenliji Traditional Chinese Medicines, Canadian food blogger and international food culture advocate David Klinck joins guests to share chenpi tea while discussing the concept that food and medicine share the same origin. Klinck observes that food is more than a form of culture, calling it the meaning of life. Meanwhile, at Wudang Mountain in Hubei province, the Breath episode examines how life resonates with heaven and earth.

Moving to the late-night lights of Seoul, South Korea, the Sleep episode tackles the sleep dilemmas of contemporary society. Former stand-up comedian Siwen, who has dealt with chronic insomnia, highlights a common psychological predicament by noting that the harder people try to sleep, the less they can.

Theme Location Key Contributor / Focus Diet Museum of Chenliji TCM, China David Klinck (Food & medicine connection) Sleep Seoul, South Korea Siwen (Insomnia and modern anxiety) Childhood Malaysia Dr. Low Minghan (Family influence and the present) Rhythms Beijing Ancient Observatory, China Qi Rui (Harmony with heaven and earth)

Integrating Silicon-Based Intelligence With Human Wisdom

Beyond human experts in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Western medicine, the series introduces a silicon-based AI agent named “A-Kang.” Trained on a medical foundation model, A-Kang joins the conversations in real time to offer reference opinions with big-data value on health and well-being. This setup places artificial intelligence side-by-side with scholars and cultural observers in Shenzhen—a global test bed for advanced technology—to ask how carbon-based life and silicon-based intelligence can coexist.

Reflecting on childhood and the family of origin during the Malaysia-based episode, Malaysian TCM practitioner Dr. Low Minghan offers encouragement that whether a childhood is good or difficult, it remains part of life, and what matters is living each day well in the present. In Beijing, Qi Rui, Director of the Beijing Ancient Observatory and a science communicator in astronomy, concludes during the Rhythms episode that living in harmonious resonance with heaven and earth is the ultimate way of life.

The series will air two episodes back-to-back every Saturday at 22:00 across Phoenix TV’s platforms. Alongside the main feature broadcasts, the production partners plan to roll out derivative content including long-form video podcasts, short videos series, and themed live streams designed to engage global audiences.