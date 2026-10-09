Florida Gators Gymnast Skylar Draser Blasts False Rumors After Team Removal

Skylar Draser, a senior gymnast from South Huntington, New York, along with junior teammates Ly Bui and Lily Bruce, has been removed from the University of Florida Gators gymnastics team, as head coach Jenny Rowland confirmed this week.

Coach Rowland Confirms Roster Changes

Head coach Jenny Rowland addressed the sudden roster shifts in a statement provided to local outlets, noting the departures without detailing the specific circumstances behind the decisions. We wish them well moving forward. Our focus remains on supporting our athletes and maintaining a team culture built on accountability, respect and commitment, Rowland stated.

Draser Speaks Out Against Online Rumors

Draser took to social media to push back against the speculation surrounding her departure, expressing frustration over unverified claims circulating online. I never imagined that stepping away from Florida in the middle of my final year would mean seeing my name circulating online attached to so many hurtful, and disturbing false narratives, Draser wrote in her public statement.

She emphasized her dedication to her character and the hard work she contributed during her tenure in Gainesville. It is heartbreaking to see people create stories about situations they know nothing about. While I cannot control what others choose to say or believe, I know the truth, I know my character, and I know what I gave to this program, she added, expressing gratitude for her family’s backing.

TotalNews notes that junior teammate Lily Bruce and fellow junior Ly Bui were similarly dismissed from the Southeastern Conference program alongside Draser.

Academic Success and Athletic Resume

Before her removal, Draser served as a regular starter for the Gators on both the vault and the balance beam throughout the 2026 season. Her collegiate career highlights include a career-high score of 9.95 on both events earned during her junior year.

Beyond her routines on the floor, Draser maintained a stellar academic profile in the SEC. She earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll in both 2025 and 2026, the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2024, and secured recognition as a WCGA Scholastic All-American in 2026.

Looking Ahead to Graduation and the Transfer Portal

Although her time competing in orange and blue has concluded, Draser confirmed she intends to remain in Gainesville to complete her undergraduate studies. She is scheduled to graduate from the University of Florida in December.

Photo: nypost.com

Following her December graduation, Draser plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Because athletes retained extra eligibility relief from past seasons, the senior maintains her current season alongside a fifth year of eligibility remaining for her collegiate career.

As difficult as this chapter has been, I refuse to let it define me, Draser’s statement concluded. I will learn from it, hold myself accountable, grow through it, and come out stronger.