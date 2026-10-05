Illinois Projected to Win Big Ten While Michigan State Claims Individual Honors

Illinois men’s basketball was projected to win the Big Ten in a poll of conference media conducted by The Columbus Dispatch.

Roster Retentions and High-Profile Additions Propel Illini to the Top

The projection reflects confidence in a roster that blends proven veteran production with high-ceiling newcomers. Illinois returns five of its top eight scorers from last season’s Final Four squad, establishing a sturdy foundation for head coach Brad Underwood. Beyond the returning core, the program bolstered its lineup by securing a top-15 transfer guard and a top-15 freshman class.

Among the key newcomers is Stefan Vaaks, who earned Preseason Transfer of the Year honors after collecting 12 of the 29 media votes. Vaaks edged out Indiana guards Markus Burton and Aiden Sherrell, who each received five votes in the transfer category. Forward David Mirkovic also anchors the frontcourt expectations, landing on the Preseason All-Big Ten First Team and finishing second in the voting for Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year with five votes. Senior wing Andrej Stojakovic rounded out the recognition for Illinois by earning Preseason All-Big Ten Second Team honors, while teammates Vaaks and Tomislav Ivisic also picked up additional votes for preseason all-conference consideration.

Michigan State Challenges for the Crown Behind Fears Jr.

Michigan State claimed second place in the projected Big Ten standings, securing nine first-place votes from the media panel. The Spartans boast the conference’s premier individual talent according to the voters, with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. running away with the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year award. Fears dominated the ballot by capturing 23 of the 29 available first-place votes.

Defending Big Ten and national champion Michigan landed third in the poll, securing the remaining single first-place vote. UCLA secured the fourth position in the preseason rankings, while Nebraska rounded out the top five. Nebraska also made an appearance in the individual awards race, as forward Pryce Sandfort picked up a vote for Preseason Player of the Year.

Anthony Thompson Wins Preseason Freshman of the Year

Ohio State forward Anthony Thompson captured the Preseason Freshman of the Year accolade, taking home 16 of the 29 votes. UCLA’s Nikola Kusturica finished behind Thompson with nine votes. Illinois five-star freshman guard Quentin Coleman joined a group of players tied with one vote each, a list that also featured USC’s Christian Collins, Purdue’s Luke Ertel, and Maryland’s Baba Oladotun.

The complete projected media poll standings show a deep and competitive conference:

1. Illinois (19 first-place votes) – 516 points

2. Michigan State (9) – 500 points

3. Michigan (1) – 451 points

4. UCLA – 391 points

5. Nebraska – 382 points

6. Purdue – 361 points

7. USC – 350 points

8. Ohio State – 332 points

9. Indiana – 303 points

10. Iowa – 273 points

11. Wisconsin – 252 points

12. Maryland – 207 points

13. Minnesota – 175 points

14. Oregon – 149 points

15. Washington – 119 points

16. Northwestern – 94 points

17. Rutgers – 73 points

18. Penn State – 36 points

With tip-off approaching, the media consensus paints a clear picture at the top of the conference, even as a reshuffled league prepares for months of grueling competition across the expanded Big Ten schedule.