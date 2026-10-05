AsiaNews Launches Weekly Column Ahead of Seoul World Youth Day 2027

Young Catholics worldwide are preparing for World Youth Day, scheduled to take place in Seoul from August 3–8, 2027. Exactly ten months away from the gathering, the news agency AsiaNews has launched a weekly column titled “Destination Seoul” to guide pilgrims through the history, society, and spiritual heritage of Korea.

Preparation Beyond the Location

World Youth Day returns to Asia some 32 years after the Manila gathering. The new weekly column, publishing every Monday, aims to prevent the host city from being treated as a mere backdrop for a recurring global festival. Instead, the initiative seeks to introduce pilgrims and global observers to the depth of Korean history, its Christian roots, and contemporary society.

AsiaNews reported that the organising committee has centered preparations around the biblical theme, “take courage, I have conquered the world!” from the Gospel of John. Rather than focusing solely on logistical updates, the weekly installments explore the resilience of the Korean people through the lens of memory and hope.

Vatican Insights on Korean Fortitude

Pope Leo XIV addressed the upcoming pilgrimage during a Vatican audience with Korean priests and religious men and women serving in Rome. Reflecting on the unique origins of the Korean Church—which emerged spontaneously from laypeople studying Christian texts brought from China—the pontiff highlighted the nation’s historical endurance.

Leo XIV said that this history offers two words: memory and hope. He noted that the Korean people have shown extraordinary fortitude, having endured persecution, wars, poverty and divisions, yet always managing to rise again and look ahead.

The pope emphasized that preserving the memory of the martyrs means letting their faith live on through daily service and forgiveness. He specifically cited the Venerable Thomas Choe Yang-Eop, the second priest in the history of the Catholic Church in Korea. Recognized for his heroic virtues by Pope Francis in 2016, Choe is remembered as the “martyr of sweat” because he wore himself out serving hidden Christian communities rather than dying a violent death.

Key Figure Role / Significance Historical Context Saint Andrew Kim Taegon Priest Died a violent death at the hands of his persecutors in 1846. Venerable Thomas Choe Yang-Eop Second priest in the history of the Catholic Church in Korea Known as the “martyr of sweat”; recognized for heroic virtues in 2016. Pope Leo XIV Pontiff Highlighted Korean Church history during an audience with Korean religious in Rome.

Destination Seoul Series Highlights Local Reality of Korean Church

The “Destination Seoul” series plans to examine corners of Seoul that exist far away from the glitz of the K-pop scene. Organizers intend to highlight local contradictions alongside stories of individuals upholding human dignity through daily service.

The Monday columns will continue to unpack these themes each week, offering a bridge between global participants and the local reality of the Korean Church as the August 2027 gathering approaches.