JD Vance Refuses to Watch Nidal Hasan Execution Livestream

US Vice President JD Vance stated on Friday that he will not watch the upcoming livestream of the military execution of Nidal Hasan, the gunman responsible for the 2009 Fort Hood shooting that claimed 13 lives. President Donald Trump has not yet commented on the Pentagon’s livestream proposal.

The Bottom Line

Execution Timeline: Nidal Hasan is scheduled to be executed by a military firing squad on December 3 at the Texas base where the 2009 mass shooting occurred.

Nidal Hasan is scheduled to be executed by a military firing squad on December 3 at the Texas base where the 2009 mass shooting occurred. Internal Administration Division: While Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth proposed the livestream, Vice President JD Vance publicly rejected watching it, and President Donald Trump acknowledged the execution without addressing the broadcast plan.

While Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth proposed the livestream, Vice President JD Vance publicly rejected watching it, and President Donald Trump acknowledged the execution without addressing the broadcast plan. Legislative Backlash: Republican lawmakers have strongly opposed the public broadcast, with Senator Thom Tillis denouncing the proposal as comparable to practices of oppressive regimes.

The Pentagon Proposal and White House Silence

The controversy centers on a plan advanced by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to broadcast the execution publicly. During a White House event, President Donald Trump mentioned Hasan’s upcoming execution by firing squad. However, the President did not address the mounting criticism surrounding the livestream proposal.

Vice President JD Vance distanced himself from the visual aspect of the event on Friday. He stated clearly that he would not view the livestream. The scheduled event marks the first time a person is executed by a US military firing squad since 1945.

Congressional Pushback from Republican Lawmakers

The Department of Defense proposal has drawn sharp rebukes from Capitol Hill. Senator Thom Tillis voiced explicit opposition to the public broadcast strategy. He described the decision as “beyond disgusting.”

Senator Tillis compared public executions to practices utilized by oppressive regimes like Iran and Afghanistan. He asserted that such public spectacles should not occur in America. Despite this legislative resistance from within the party, the administration has not altered the December 3 schedule for the Texas-based execution.

Event Detail Fact / Status Execution Date December 3 Method Military Firing Squad Location Fort Hood, Texas Historical Precedent First US military firing squad execution since 1945 Livestream Stance Proposed by SecDef Pete Hegseth; rejected by VP JD Vance; unaddressed by President Trump

Historical Context of Military Executions

The upcoming event at the Texas military base involves a mechanism that has not been used by a US military firing squad since 1945.

With the execution date set for December 3, questions remain regarding how the Department of Defense will handle the broadcast logistics amid ongoing political fallout. Neither the Pentagon nor the White House has issued further clarifications following Senator Tillis’s remarks and Vice President Vance’s refusal to watch the feed.

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