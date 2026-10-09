Maple Leafs Recall Miles Wood Amid Injury Concerns

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled left winger Miles Wood from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Friday morning, ahead of their road trip to face the Colorado Avalanche.

Wood’s summoning to the active roster comes as the Maple Leafs navigate a demanding three-game stretch. The team is already carrying an extra forward on the trip in winger Zack MacEwan, but roster flexibility is being tested following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Roster Shuffling and Injury Concerns on the Road

During Thursday night’s matchup in Las Vegas, defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson exited late in regulation with a suspected head injury. While Nick Blankenburg stands ready to fill the vacancy on the blue line, he has yet to log a start for his new club. Fourth-liner Brandon Duhaime also absorbed a heavy hit early in the Vegas contest, though he managed to play 12 total minutes.

Adding to the speculation surrounding the lineup, veteran centre John Tavares was absent from the team’s noon practice in Nevada on Friday. These simultaneous developments left open questions regarding whether Wood’s recall is purely precautionary or a direct response to impending game-day absences.

Tracing Miles Wood’s Path to Toronto

Wood was acquired from Columbus in the trade involving Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies right before the start of the 2026-27 regular season. After being waived by the Blue Jackets on September 26, the 31-year-old forward did not feature in a single AHL contest for either the Cleveland Monsters or the Marlies before this recall.

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Selected 100th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2013 draft out of Boston College, Wood brings 567 games of NHL experience to the Toronto lineup. His career totals feature 99 goals and 196 points. Wood carries a six-year, $15 million US contract—earning a $2.5 million cap hit—with three years remaining on the deal.

Metric / Detail Data Point Player Miles Wood Position & Shoots Left Winger, Left Age & Birthplace 31, Buffalo, N.Y. Current Contract $2.5 million cap hit (3 years remaining) Career NHL Stats 567 games, 99 goals, 196 points

Physicality and Speed on the Fourth Line

Wood is slated for a gritty fourth-line role defined by notable straight-line speed and physical play. League tracking data from his previous seasons places him in the 97th percentile for maximum skating speed at 38.16 kilometers per hour, alongside 22 speed bursts exceeding 35 kph.

Known as a relentless forechecker and physical presence, Wood has accumulated 576 penalty minutes across parts of 11 NHL seasons. While his penalty minutes dipped to 26 during his 54-game stint with Columbus last season—where he registered eight goals and 14 points while averaging 11:51 of ice time—he historically notched heavier penalty totals during his early years with New Jersey.

With Wood traveling directly to meet the team in Denver, his exact deployment and immediate impact on Saturday’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche remain to be seen as the Maple Leafs finalize their game-day lineup.