Alex Billington Says Ali G Sequel Trailer Targets Cancel Culture

Amazon MGM Studios has debuted the second official trailer for Ali G: Who Iz I?, a surprise comedy sequel written, directed, and produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on October 23, 2026, FirstShowing.net reported. The film brings back Baron Cohen’s iconic 1998 character Ali G, alongside cameos from his fellow creation Borat, an Israeli soldier, and an amusing “libtard” trying to cancel the movie.

The Bottom Line

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as the faux-streetwise poseur Ali G for a brand-new feature film distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The newly released second trailer meta-commentates on the controversy surrounding the project, featuring characters like Borat debating whether the film is “racist.”

The comedy hits theaters nationwide on October 23, 2026, marking a rare instance of Baron Cohen directing one of his own feature-length comedies.

Ali G Returns to American Shores After Twenty Years

The narrative picks up after twenty years of Ali G “chillin’, tokin’ and bonin'” in the United Kingdom. The character, originally popularized in 1998 before anchoring Da Ali G Show in the early 2000s, faces a sudden life upheaval when his long-term girlfriend, Julie—played by Morgana Robinson—reveals she is eight months pregnant. Faced with the reality of an extra mouth to feed, Ali G leaves his life behind and heads to America to reclaim his former glory, running into adversaries who threaten his existence and his child’s future.

FirstShowing.net noted that the first trailer for the project debuted during the summer months. Unlike conventional promotional clips, the second trailer pivots away from traditional narrative setup, choosing instead to meta-commentate on public reception and the accusations of the film being “racist.” In the preview, Borat mocks the character who originally put him in a show back in the 2000s “as a fool for people to laugh at,” setting up a satirical battleground before the movie even hits theaters.

Behind the Production and Directorial Shift

Behind the camera, Ali G: Who Iz I? represents a notable shift for its creator. Sacha Baron Cohen is pulling triple duty, writing, producing, and directing the feature. While he previously directed select episodes of his television series Who Is America?, this project marks his directorial debut for a theatrical comedy film, operating as a Four By Two Films production in association with Working Title Films.

Amazon MGM Studios secured the distribution rights, lining up the theatrical rollout for the fall. The studio strategy places the comedy directly into cinemas on October 23rd, testing whether theatrical audiences remain eager to engage with Baron Cohen’s signature brand of provocative, satirical character comedy on the big screen.