Sony INZONE Buds Charging Case Melts During Unattended Charge

When a Sony INZONE Buds white charging case melted around its USB-C port during an unattended charge, the resulting service center dispute and subsequent black-variant unboxing shed light on the device.

Thermal Failure at the USB-C Port

The incident occurred when the user left their white Sony INZONE Buds (model WF-G700N) connected to a charger before leaving for work. Upon returning home, the charging case and cable were found heat-damaged. The USB cable was melted, and the plastic casing surrounding the USB-C port on the rear of the charging case was blackened and visibly warped.

The user had registered the white WF-G700N unit on March 31, 2024, and had used it with the bundled USB cable for over a year. The hardware was dispatched to Sony’s service center for evaluation.

Service Center Diagnostics and User Liability

Sony’s repair evaluation concluded that the thermal damage was not a device defect, estimating it was caused by dust or foreign debris between the USB-C cable and the case’s port. The repair was processed as a customer issue rather than a hardware defect. The internal earbuds tested as having no issues and were returned, but the user paid approximately 70,000 KRW for a replacement charging case. Service records for this transaction could not be retrieved due to Sony’s policy of not showing repair histories after six months.

Procuring the Black Variant and Parallel Setup

The user purchased a replacement pair in black. Listed at 179,000 KRW, the user paid in the 140,000 KRW range. Product registration data confirms the black model was registered on July 30, 2025.

With both sets now operational—following the return of the replaced white charging case—the user maintains a dual-device configuration. The white earbuds are used for a PC, while the black earbuds are used for a PS5. This setup eliminates the need to re-pair the transceivers between different platforms.

Hardware Architecture and INZONE Hub Functionality

The WF-G700N supports 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth LE Audio, and can be used with PC, PS5, and smartphones. The USB-C transceiver features a switch for platform selection between PC and PS5/MOBILE. Sony states the delay is less than 30ms.

On Windows PCs, the INZONE Hub software suite provides device control. The interface includes an equalizer with 10 bands spanning from 31.5Hz to 16kHz with 12dB boost and cut limits, alongside FPS-specific audio presets. Additional features include dynamic range control and spatial sound customization.

Thermal Limitations and Operational Battery Metrics

The internal batteries deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge with the dongle and noise cancellation disabled. The earbuds provide 12 hours of battery life, and the case provides up to 24 hours.

The active noise cancellation can filter household noises, though it struggles against high-speed airflow from fans or air coolers. Due to the incident, the user no longer leaves charging hardware unattended during absences.