Idle RPG Meow Dungeon Announced with Retro Pixel Art and No In-App Purchases

Mac computer users can now experience the idle team role-playing game Meow Dungeon, where players select three cats to form an automated adventure squad, according to developer data published by GNN Gamer.

Automated Combat and Character Builds in Mac App Store Release

Players configure three cats with specific skills and equipment before sending them into battle. Combat proceeds automatically while skills grow stronger and collected loot enhances party capabilities. The game continues progressing even when the application is closed, allowing offline adventures to run for up to ten hours by default, a limit that can be extended through facilities and divine protections. The development team stated that the Mac version features a wide-window layout that places party controls and status on the left, the main dungeon view in the center, and cat information on the right. Users can also resize the window to a vertical layout.

Feline Breeds and Region Exploration Features

The title includes fourteen cat breeds and thirty-two coat patterns, spanning eight distinct regions and twenty-four story dungeons rendered in four-color pixel art. Unselected felines can be sent on separate expeditions from the cat tavern, where players recruit new companions and upgrade facilities. Available gear is divided into six rarity tiers featuring randomized attributes that players can eventually reroll, and twenty-two region-specific treasures are hidden across the map. The software is released under a buy-to-play model with no advertisements or in-app purchases.

Post-Game Content and Cross-Platform Plans

Post-game features unlock after clearing the main campaign, offering an endless abyss, team battles where up to nine cats split into three squads, and a reincarnation system available for cats reaching level 100 alongside thirty-six talents and sixty-four achievements. Game saves remain stored locally on the device without requiring user registration. Ports for iPhone, iPad, Android, and Steam are currently in active preparation by the development team, though specific release dates for those platforms have not yet been announced.