Jailbroken PS5 Plays Real PS2 Discs at 6x Res

Modders have updated the PS5SX2 emulator to allow jailbroken PlayStation 5 consoles to boot physical PlayStation 2 discs directly via internal or external optical drives, copying data upon first use and rendering titles at up to 4K resolution.

PS5SX2 Version 2.01 Brings Physical Disc Playback to Homebrew Consoles

A fresh update to the unofficial PS5SX2 homebrew emulator has unlocked a capability Sony never officially offered: running physical PlayStation 2 discs on current-generation hardware. Created by developer Sword, version 2.01 introduced beta support for booting original PS2 DVDs using the console’s optical drive. Rather than streaming or requiring downloaded ISO files, owners can insert a disc directly into the tray.

The system copies the game data to internal storage upon first use and launches that local copy on later sessions. Version 2.02 followed shortly after with an experimental feature enabling direct reading from the disc. The project relies on a native port of the long-running PCSX2 computer emulator, running on the console’s custom Zen 2 chip with a modified Vulkan driver handling the GPU.

Developer Sword released PS5SX2 for hacked consoles, working alongside contributors including AI assistant Claude and fellow developer _AlAzif. The codebase embraces popular disc image formats including ISO, CHD, CSO, and ZSO. The project moved quickly from an indexed GitHub repository to working physical-disc support in roughly two weeks, building upon an established jailbreak framework.

Hardware Limits and Firmware Requirements for the Jailbreak Scene

Running the emulator requires a modified console. The current homebrew activity rides on the Relapse exploit, which covers PlayStation 5 system software from version 7.00 through 13.60. Unmodified systems running current firmware cannot execute the software.

Photo: Tom's Hardware

Physical limitations also restrict the library. Because the PlayStation 5 optical drive lacks a laser capable of reading standard compact discs, blue-tinted PS2 games shipped on CDs are incompatible with the internal drive. Developers added support for external USB DVD drives to assist owners of the disc-less Digital Edition and bypass internal laser restrictions, though that method depends on external hardware compatibility.

As explained by project lead Sword, once users put a PS2 disc in the drive, the software dumps it if not already dumped and launches the game. Additional features include virtual memory cards offering up to 64 megabytes of storage per game, a simulated PS2 network card, and local multiplayer for up to four players.

Upscaling, Performance Patches, and Next Steps for PlayStation 3 Discs

Beyond physical media, the emulator suite introduces high-end visual enhancements. Version 2.00 added frame generation to scale 30fps games to 60fps and 60fps titles to 120fps on compatible displays, alongside up to 6x internal resolution scaling for 4K output, CRT filters, and one-click HD texture packs. Network adapters can also be emulated to route traffic to community servers for online multiplayer.

Photo: Tech Insider

When asked about expanding physical media support to subsequent console generations, lead developer Sword confirmed that PlayStation 3 disc support is in development as part of an upcoming RPCS3 port. Similar homebrew efforts are currently working to implement direct support for previous-generation optical media on hacked consoles, allowing users to run Blu-ray discs containing PlayStation 3 games through the modern console’s built-in optical drive.