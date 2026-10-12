Sajószentpéter Residents Outraged as Iron Trees Replace Cut-Down Trees

In Sajószentpéter, residents of the Semmelweis housing estate woke up to a startling transformation on the Kossuth street block, where contractors replaced mature deciduous trees with green-painted iron structures, index.hu reported. The abrupt disappearance of decades-old foliage and its metallic replacements ignited immediate outrage across social media platforms like TikTok, turning a quiet Borsod county municipality into a flashpoint for municipal planning controversies.

From 2021 Council Decisions to Metallic Street Furniture

The roots of the project stretch back several years. File Tamás József, who took over as mayor of Sajószentpéter in October 2024, explained to the press that the local government and representative body originally decided on the broader development framework back in 2021, according to index.hu. Borsod24 reported that the initial 2021 decisions involved preparing development plans totaling 1.2 billion forints, split across multiple grant schemes including the TOP Plusz funding program. Those early blueprints allocated 400 million forints for water management, 100 million forints for green infrastructure and playgrounds, and another 400 million forints for community and cultural spaces.

Procurement records highlighted by Borsod24 trace how the implementation evolved through subsequent political and administrative hurdles. A municipal procurement for community infrastructure and smart settlement second-phase works was declared unsuccessful in December 2024 because every final financial bid exceeded the available budget. A revised procedure eventually led to a contract awarded to the Miskolc-based firm LASPED Kereskedelmi, Építőipari és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság, with Mayor File Tamás József personally signing off on the technical content and consulting with designers.

Photo: Borsod24

Balancing Safety Concerns Against Public Backlash

Local residents caught the removal completely off guard. A viral TikTok video uploaded by a user named nicorne44 captured the astonishment of commuters who left for work in the morning and returned to find natural trees gone, replaced instead by green olived-painted steel frames resembling playground climbing structures from the 1980s, as detailed by Északhírnök. Residents interviewed in local reports complained that the 50-to-60-year-old trees were cut down without any prior community consultation.

Mayor File defended the intervention by citing severe structural and safety hazards. He noted that the aging trees had grown so large their branches were striking fourth-floor apartment windows while their expanding roots threatened the physical foundations of the panel housing blocks, index.hu reported. Addressing the iron installations directly, the mayor clarified that workers installed only four such structures and that they do not occupy the exact soil plots of the removed trees. Instead, he categorized them as decorative urban fixtures intended to serve as seasonal community displays, mentioning plans to dress them up as giant egg trees decorated with the names of newborn local residents during Easter celebrations.

Furthermore, local leadership emphasized that the iron installations represent only a minor slice of a comprehensive revitalization initiative. While 10 mature trees were removed from the immediate housing estate area, the municipality insists that 100 new trees will be planted as part of the broader development, index.hu noted. Despite these assurances, local inquiries regarding the exact unit price paid for the custom iron tree structures remain unanswered by city hall.

The Broader Regional Discontent Over Urban Upgrades

The incident in Sajószentpéter quickly resonated beyond local municipal borders, drawing attention from regional independent outlets that track the friction between top-down municipal investments and resident grassroots expectations. KecsUP noted that the debate highlights a recurring disconnect in rural Hungary, where residents frequently question whether aesthetic metal installations or hardscape upgrades adequately compensate for the loss of natural canopy shade during stifling summer months.

As the municipality moves forward with its broader infrastructure overhaul, the central question for the community remains one of accountability and transparency. With local watchdogs pressing for detailed public procurement breakdowns of the town’s urban renewal budgets, the green iron trees of Sajószentpéter stand as a striking monument to the complexities of modernizing aging socialist-era housing estates without alienating the people who call them home.