Omoda 5 unveils updated design and 4.54-meter body in Paris

Unveiled at the Mondial de l’Auto in October 2026, the updated Omoda 5 crossover brings a redesigned exterior, an extended 4.54-meter body, and a high-tech cabin featuring a 15.6-inch display, while retaining its 224-horsepower full hybrid powertrain ahead of a 2027 Italian market launch.

Strategic Takeaways for the European Crossover Market

Dimensional Realignment: Stretching to 4.54 meters creates essential breathing room beneath the upcoming 4.42-meter Omoda 4, establishing a tiered family hierarchy.

Stretching to 4.54 meters creates essential breathing room beneath the upcoming 4.42-meter Omoda 4, establishing a tiered family hierarchy. Powertrain Continuity: Despite heavy cosmetic and digital overhauls, the full hybrid system maintains its 224-horsepower output and 295 Nm of torque.

Despite heavy cosmetic and digital overhauls, the full hybrid system maintains its 224-horsepower output and 295 Nm of torque. Aggressive Pricing Pressure: Positioning decisions remain pivotal as Omoda scales its European retail footprint.

Paris Debut and the European Expansion Strategy

When the curtains parted at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026, Omoda (a brand under the Chery umbrella) used the global stage to showcase a deep evolution of its core crossover. What was initially showcased in China earlier in the year made its official European introduction as the Omoda 5, also indicated in some international materials as Omoda 5 NEXT, marking a significant styling departure from the version first imported to Italy in 2024. Shawn Xu attended the press conference.

The visual overhaul discards the softer lines of the outgoing model for a much sharper, vertical front fascia. The upper grille area is nearly closed, flanked by slim LED light signatures that mirror design cues found on the larger Omoda 7. At the rear, the horizontal light bar adopts a distinct lightning-bolt graphic, paired with a fastback silhouette and an electric tailgate. These exterior modifications stretch the vehicle’s total length to 4.54 meters—a notable 10-centimeter increase over the previous generation—while the wheelbase expands to 2.63 meters.

Cabin Upgrades and Digital Architecture

Inside the vehicle, the transformation is pronounced. The cabin features an 8.9-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 15.6-inch central touchscreen.

Photo: Motor1

Comfort and convenience features have been substantially upgraded. The redesigned center console houses a 50W ventilated wireless smartphone charger, while the cabin introduces seats equipped with heating, ventilation, and massage functions for the driver. Safety specifications include seven airbags, a 540-degree camera system, and roughly twenty driver-assistance features. Cargo capacity is 372 litri, expanding to 1,079 litri with the rear seats folded flat.

Powertrain Mechanics and Comparative Metrics

Beneath the revised sheet metal, the mechanical core remains familiar. The crossover utilizes the fifth-generation Super Hybrid System. The setup pairs a 143 CV 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with a 150-kW electric motor, a dedicated single-speed DHT transmission, and a 1.83-kWh battery.

Photo: QN Motori

Specification Omoda 5 Restyling Omoda 4 (Compact Sibling) Length 4.54 meters 4.42 meters Wheelbase 2.63 meters 2.63 meters System Power 224 CV 224 CV Torque 295 Nm 295 Nm Battery Capacity 1.83 kWh 1.83 kWh

Total system output stands at 224 horsepower with 295 Nm of torque.

Market Positioning and Unresolved Pricing Questions

The dimensional growth of the Omoda 5 serves a precise commercial purpose. By expanding to 4.54 meters, it creates a clean separation from its new stablemate, the Omoda 4, which measures 4.42 meters in length and targets a highly competitive price point below 30,000 euros.

While the broader group portfolio continues to scale across Europe with models like the Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid and Chery Q, official pricing and exact delivery dates for the Italian market remain unconfirmed. As the brand prepares for its 2027 commercial rollout in Italy, the central question is how competitive final retail lists will be against entrenched segment rivals.