S&P 500 Futures Rise As Big Banks Prepare To Kick Off Earnings Season

S&P 500 futures rose 0.33% early Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings results and inflation data.

Wall Street’s major investment banks are opening the third-quarter earnings season against a backdrop of surging Treasury yields and heightened economic crosscurrents. Trading desks kick off their reporting cycle with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup reporting on Tuesday, followed by Morgan Stanley and Bank of America on Wednesday. The financial sector enters these releases after the S&P 500 gained approximately 14.1% year-to-date as of October 9, even as rising long-term borrowing costs test the durability of the market’s first-half boom.

Third-Quarter Bank Earnings and Trading Revenue Expectations

Investors are hunting for clues around whether rapid interest rate repricing will undermine corporate activity. Fixed-income trading across the five biggest US banks is projected to bring in a bit above $19 billion for the period, down from more than $21 billion in the prior quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled analyst estimates through Thursday’s New York close. Bank of America shares slid sharply in mid-September after CEO Brian Moynihan signaled that fixed-income trading would decline for the third quarter.

At the same time, stock-trading desks look set for a strong print with forecasters pegging nearly $19 billion in combined equity revenue across those same five major firms. Goldman Sachs is projected to lead equity-trading revenue at $5.1 billion, with Morgan Stanley expected at $4.9 billion, JPMorgan at $4.5 billion, and Bank of America’s equities unit at $2.6 billion.

Overall, analysts expect S&P 500 profits to grow roughly 30% year-over-year. Yet sentiment among institutional investors has cooled significantly. Based on polling conducted by Truist Securities, only 35% of institutional market participants anticipate bank equities will outperform the general market, representing a sharp drop from 68% in July and 82% in December.

Treasury Yields Hit 2002 Highs as Inflation and Retail Data Loom

The broader financial landscape is being shaped by multi-decade highs in government bond yields. On October 8, the yield on the 30-year Treasury touched roughly 5.73%, its highest level since June 2002, prior to pulling back following a robust bond auction. Persistently high yields increase borrowing costs for corporations, consumers, and governments while making fixed income more attractive relative to equities.

Photo: The Dark Side Of The Boom

Market participants are also bracing for key inflation disclosures. The September Consumer Price Index report is scheduled for release on Wednesday, with consensus forecasts pointing to headline inflation accelerating to 3.6% year-on-year from 3.4% previously, while core CPI is expected at 2.5%. Thursday brings the September Producer Price Index and retail sales data, which will provide additional evidence on producer-level inflation and the strength of US consumer demand.

AI Infrastructure Demand and Dealmaking Pressures

Beyond traditional banking and macro data, the AI infrastructure buildout continues to drive capital expenditure and corporate dealmaking. Global merger and acquisitions announcements slowed sharply during the third quarter, and several initial public offerings faced delays. Smart ring maker Oura postponed its planned public float, and Nvidia-backed Firmus Grid abruptly shelved its listing plans after investors balked at its proposed valuation. Announced M&A in the three months through September dipped about 10% from a year earlier.

Photo: XTB.com

Despite these headwinds, Wall Street continues to finance the massive energy and physical infrastructure required for artificial intelligence data centers. Guillermo Baygual, Citigroup’s global co-head of M&A, noted that boardroom discussions around dealmaking have remained active despite the challenging interest rate environment.

Wall Street’s biggest banks entered the second half of 2026 following one of their most profitable six-month runs in at least a decade, a period during which equity and fixed-income teams hummed simultaneously. From their summer peaks through the close on Friday, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America have experienced a combined market capitalization loss of approximately $270 billion, even though the S&P 500 maintains a year-to-date gain of about 14%. As UBS analyst Erika Najarian recently told clients, a great deal of recent underperformance for banks has been driven by the dramatic rise in long-term rates. Market participants also track commentary from portfolio managers such as Brian Leonard of the Keeley Gabelli Small Cap Dividend Fund on whether companies can withstand surging fuel and borrowing costs.

Photo: CNBC

Earnings expectations remain critical in supporting the stock market amidst these headwinds. Sheraz Mian, director at Zacks Research, observed that while interest rates are a major headwind, very positive earnings outlooks are offsetting that pressure. Daniela Hathorn, a senior analyst at Capital.com, pointed out that while corporate profit forecasts remain exceptionally robust, the 10-year Treasury yield staying above the 5% threshold means that the benchmark for equity valuations continues to rise.

Looking ahead across the broader capital markets landscape, Ebrahim Poonawala, an analyst with Bank of America, anticipates that activity levels in the second half of 2026 will trail the first half significantly, casting doubt on the longevity of the current market cycle—especially if escalating financing expenses persist and depress the volume of debt underwriting.