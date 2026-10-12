Yamaha Backs Indonesian Rider Aldi Satya Mahendra for Moto2 Promotion

Indonesian rider Aldi Satya Mahendra is emerging as a primary candidate for a seat in the Moto2 World Championship. Following his success as Indonesia’s first world champion, Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio confirmed that the 20-year-old is being evaluated for a strategic progression into the intermediate class by 2028.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Development Trajectory: Aldi’s transition to the 890cc Yamaha YZF-R9 in the World Supersport (WorldSSP) class serves as a critical technical bridge, preparing him for the power-to-weight demands of the Moto2 paddock.

Aldi’s transition to the 890cc Yamaha YZF-R9 in the World Supersport (WorldSSP) class serves as a critical technical bridge, preparing him for the power-to-weight demands of the Moto2 paddock. Strategic Pipeline: Yamaha is formalizing a junior racing program specifically designed to cultivate Indonesian talent, potentially increasing the frequency of local riders entering the Moto3 and Moto2 entry gates.

The Strategic Path to Moto2

Paolo Pavesio, speaking during the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at the Mandalika Circuit, emphasized that while the trajectory is promising, the path to Moto2 is not strictly linear. Untuk saat ini, saya harus katakan bahwa Aldi adalah pebalap yang sangat berarti bagi Yamaha, said Pavesio on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Dia juara dunia pertama dari Indonesia. Kami sudah mempromosikannya ke Supersport, atau bisa dibilang dia memang layak naik ke Supersport. Pavesio added, Saya sangat ingin dia terus berkembang, terus melaju, menjadi semakin profesional, dan menunjukkan kecepatannya. Pavesio noted that riders like Manuel Gonzalez have successfully bypassed Moto3 to jump directly into Moto2, suggesting that Yamaha remains flexible regarding Aldi’s specific route to the world stage. The primary directive remains professional development and consistent pace, rather than a rigid adherence to traditional class structures.

Performance Benchmarks and 2027 Objectives

Wahyu Rusmayadi, Manager of Motorsport at PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing (YIMM), has outlined a clear roadmap for the rider. Currently competing in his debut WorldSSP season, Aldi is focused on closing the year strong. After securing the 2024 WorldSSP300 title, Aldi advanced to the 890cc YZF-R9. During the 2026 season opening at Phillip Island, he finished as runner-up in Race 2 after starting from the 28th position. Aldi entered the Estoril round—held from October 9–11, 2026—sitting 10th in the championship standings with 132 points. His goal for the Estoril weekend was to secure another top-10 finish on a track he had not previously navigated.

Photo: Sulteng Raya

The internal goal for 2027 is for Aldi to establish himself as a consistent race winner and podium contender. The target is to be a top-three championship finisher, Rusmayadi stated. This performance-based promotion is intended to align with the evolving engine configurations in the world championship, where his experience with 900cc-class machines provides a tactical advantage for the 850cc-spec requirements of the future.

Estoril Series Schedule

Friday, October 9: Free Practice (17:20–18:00 WIB); Superpole (22:00–22:40 WIB).

Free Practice (17:20–18:00 WIB); Superpole (22:00–22:40 WIB). Saturday, October 10: Race 1 (20:00 WIB).

Race 1 (20:00 WIB). Sunday, October 11: Race 2 (20:00 WIB).

Metric Current Status / Goal Current Series World Supersport (WorldSSP) Targeted Promotion Moto2 World Championship Projected Timeline 2028 Season 2027 Performance Goal Top 3 Championship Standing Primary Machine Yamaha YZF-R9 (890cc)

Building the Indonesian Pipeline

Beyond the immediate focus on Aldi, Yamaha is actively scouting for the next generation of Indonesian talent. Pavesio noted that the company’s regional junior programs are designed to identify riders as young as 13 or 14 years old, with the long-term intent of feeding them directly into the Moto3 category. Mungkin pembalap Indonesia berikutnya yang sekarang umurnya 14 tahun, 13 tahun, dia akan menjadi orang yang memulai Moto3, said Pavesio. This infrastructure is intended to stabilize Indonesia’s presence in international road racing, moving away from sporadic appearances toward a sustainable talent pipeline.

Photo: Kompas

Rider Yamaha Aldi Satya Mahendra Juara WorldSSP300 Misano.

Yamaha’s broader commitment to the class was underscored by their 2026 Manufacturers’ Title in WorldSSP, their 12th in the category, led by champion Albert Arenas. Marketing & Motorsport Director of Yamaha Motor Europe, Michael van Zomeren, praised the effort: Awal yang luar biasa bagi Albert Arenas yang langsung mengunci gelar juara WorldSSP pada kesempatan pertamanya! As noted by Kompas, Aldi’s rise is unprecedented, as he remains the first Indonesian to claim a world title in motorcycle racing. His current campaign in WorldSSP, characterized by rapid adaptation to technical tracks like Estoril, serves as the litmus test for whether he can handle the high-pressure environment of the Grand Prix paddock.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.