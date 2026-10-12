Mohamed Ramadan Enters Real Estate with Giza Downtown Towers Project

Mohamed Ramadan has launched his real estate venture, the Giza Downtown Towers project, featuring branded MR1 hotel residences with units priced up to 18 million 500 thousand Egyptian pounds. Developed alongside businessman Mohamed Shbl through Novara Developments, the mixed-use development occupies the former Giza Security Directorate headquarters along the Nile.

The Giza Downtown Development At a Glance

The Financials: Unit prices range from 9 million 500 thousand pounds for a 35-square-meter studio up to 18 million 500 thousand pounds for a 55-square-meter unit, backed by a 10-year installment plan.

Unit prices range from 9 million 500 thousand pounds for a 35-square-meter studio up to 18 million 500 thousand pounds for a 55-square-meter unit, backed by a 10-year installment plan. The Architecture: The complex comprises three architectural towers featuring three commercial floors of retail and dining beneath 22 floors of branded hotel apartments.

The complex comprises three architectural towers featuring three commercial floors of retail and dining beneath 22 floors of branded hotel apartments. The Strategic Vision: Announced during an October press conference, the project marks an expansion into hospitality and commercial real estate ahead of his 2027 drama season.

Unveiling Giza Downtown Towers and the MR1 Hotel Brand

The project integrates commercial and hospitality infrastructure across its three multi-story towers. While the lower three tiers host retail storefronts, dining venues, and cafes, the upper 22 floors are dedicated entirely to branded residential suites. Ramadan structured his investment philosophy around global travel experiences, intending to cultivate homegrown Egyptian hospitality brands capable of competing on an international scale, supported by Novara Holding’s collaboration signed on October 6 during an event linking their ambitions to the spirit of October victory triumphs.

Photo: جريدة المطور

Pricing Tiers and Payment Structures

The project targets investors seeking long-term value along the Nile corridor. The entry-level 35-square-meter studio carries a price tag of 9 million 500 thousand Egyptian pounds, requiring a 475 thousand-pound down payment before handing over the keys in 2029. Meanwhile, the larger 55-square-meter studio commands 18 million 500 thousand Egyptian pounds, with a 925 thousand-pound initial deposit.

Unit Type Area Total Price (EGP) Initial Deposit (EGP) Delivery Target Compact Studio 35 sqm 9 ملايين و500 ألف 475,000 2029 Executive Studio 55 sqm 18 مليونًا و500 ألف 925,000 2029

Both tier options utilize a flexible ten-year installment structure. This financial engineering mirrors contemporary luxury developments across Cairo, though the integration of a celebrity-backed hospitality brand like MR1 introduces a distinct marketing dynamic.

Family Support and Multi-Industry Expansion

The launch event drew media attention for the presence of Ramadan’s family. His mother, children, and sister Iman attended the press conference to anchor his transition into corporate development. Family members expressed their pride and support during the celebration, including his mother, who made a special appearance. His son Ali offered congratulatory wishes, saying, Congratulations, and God willing the hotel will be the best hotel in Egypt and the world, and God willing it will succeed. Knez Ramadan added, He did all of that and made a hotel, and I am so happy. Iman Ramadan expressed her pride in seeing such a project in Egypt, stating, I am proud that Egypt will have a project like this, and noting that her brother approaches every step with intense focus and preparation, which birthed his famous slogan invoking trust in God for success.

Photo: https://www.youlyou.com/

Beyond bricks and mortar, the launch coincides with a broader brand expansion, including his upcoming global fragrance line Crowned by MR1 set for worldwide release in October, alongside international musical collaborations such as Mr. One featuring a UK artist, the GTA music video with two Brazilian singers, and the track El Hob Telea Akzouba . With filming for his Ramadan 2027 television series looming, the developer is positioning his personal brand across multiple commercial sectors simultaneously.

Strategic Vision and Future Expansion

Detailing the motivations behind his shift into real estate, Ramadan explained that his international travels and global experiences shaped his investment outlook and convinced him of Egypt’s untapped tourism and economic potential. He emphasized that translating personal success into a project that adds value to the national economy is a crucial step, viewing the MR1 launch as the starting point for a broader investment ambition. Explaining his choice of partner, Ramadan noted that his alignment with Novara Holding chairman Mohamed Shbl went beyond mere business, resting on a shared vision, mindset, and future aspirations. Shbl underscored that the initiative aims to establish an exceptional destination in the heart of Giza and build an Egyptian hotel brand capable of global competition through a rigorous focus on service quality, meticulous attention to detail, and integrated customer experiences tailored to diverse markets and cultures.