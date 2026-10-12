Swiss Start-up Your Starter Lands Migros and Coop Deal

Starting October 15, Swiss start-up Your Starter will distribute its frozen fruit and nut breakfast drinks across more than 500 Migros and Coop grocery locations nationwide. Founded by brothers Fabian and Nando Lüchinger, the company has sold over two million drinks since November 2023, expanding from a regional Eastern Switzerland operation into a national retail presence.

From Kitchen Table Concept to Nationwide Retail Shelves

Your Starter’s 13-flavor breakfast drink lineup features blended frozen ingredients like strawberries, raspberries, and mangoes combined with water or milk, priced at 6.90 Swiss francs per cup.

Co-founders Fabian (25) and Nando (27) Lüchinger scaled their enterprise to over 25 employees and crossed the 100’000-customer milestone.

The upcoming October 15 nationwide rollout marks the time the beverages will be widely available outside of Eastern Switzerland and the brand’s primary e-commerce web shop.

Scaling Production Across the Swiss Retail Landscape

The journey for Your Starter began in November 2023 when brothers Fabian and Nando Lüchinger launched their breakfast drink concept. Initially operating out of the St. Gallen Rhine Valley, the founders managed every facet of the enterprise themselves, handling production, packaging, customer service, and marketing. According to reporting by Blick, the start-up surpassed its entire previous year’s revenue within the first four months alone, demonstrating rapid consumer adoption for their 6.90-franc cups.

That momentum forced a rapid scaling of operations. The company’s workforce grew to more than 25 employees, while its active customer base expanded from 30’000 to over 100’000 buyers. Having surpassed the two-million mark in total drinks sold, the brothers secured a distribution deal that places their 13 flavor variations—including strawberry, raspberry, and mango—directly into the refrigerated aisles of more than 500 Migros and Coop branches across Switzerland.

Metric Early Operations National Expansion (October 2026) Retail Footprint Eastern Switzerland & Online Shop Over 500 Migros & Coop Stores Nationwide Total Sales Volume Under 2 Million Drinks Over 2 Million Drinks Sold Customer Base 30’000 Customers Over 100’000 Customers Team Size Founders Only (Fabian & Nando Lüchinger) Over 25 Employees

Reinvesting Revenue Into Automated Infrastructure

Despite securing placement in Switzerland’s two retail chains, the founders maintain a strict reinvestment strategy. Fabian Lüchinger told Blick that he and his brother still draw almost no personal salary from the business. Instead, all incoming capital flows directly back into expanding operations, upgrading infrastructure, and developing new recipes.

The next phase of growth centers on Oberriet, St. Gallen, where the start-up is currently constructing a new, automated production plant. This facility is engineered to handle the increased supply demands required to keep Migros and Coop refrigerated displays consistently stocked as national distribution begins on October 15.