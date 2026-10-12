Hongcheon Seonmaeul Holds Autumn Wellness Festa Through November

Korea’s first wellness resort Hongcheon SeonmaeulIt was announced on the 12th that a ‘Wellness Festa’ will be held for two months to mark the autumn season. This festa will feature a variety of programs, including yoga, meditation, sound therapy, brainwave-based neuro-wellness, handpan performance, and mindful movement.

Program Schedule and Key Contents

The ‘Senses of Body and Mind Awakened by Resonance and Scent’ program, held from the 16th to the 18th of this month, offers aroma yoga ring therapy, sound healing meditation, and sound flow yoga. Following this, from the 17th to the 18th, the ‘Neuro Wellness’ program, conducted in collaboration with the International Necessity Association, will take place, featuring time to measure brainwaves and scientifically verify emotional and physical changes before and after the program, as well as neuro-aroma myofascial therapy and breathing meditation.

From the 31st to November 1st, the last weekend of October, the ‘Wellness Retreat’ with Play by Soom will be held, where visitors can experience forest trekking, sound baths, and Kiva fire pits. In November, the schedule continues with circulatory therapy led by wellness influencer Lee Su-jeong (7th–8th) and a live forest performance session by handpan artist Ha Taek-hu (21st–22nd).

Expected Effects of Participation and Remarks by Officials

Participants are expected to experience complete rest by focusing on sounds, scents, and movements to relieve tension remaining in the body and fatigue in the brain.

This Wellness Festa is a journey to discover your own way of relaxing through sound, scent, scientific measurements, and movement, and we hope it serves as an opportunity to reset your weary daily life amidst the atmosphere of the autumn and early winter forest.

An official from Sun Village conveyed this message, explaining that visitors can awaken new senses every week and discover the perfect way to relax for themselves.