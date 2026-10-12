GLP-1 receptor agonists used off-label by physicians to treat addiction

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, popularly known as slimming pens, are increasingly utilized off-label by physicians to treat alcohol and substance use disorders. Following reports published in medical journals highlighting significant reductions in heavy drinking days and substance abuse risks, researchers are expanding clinical trials to evaluate these metabolic drugs for addiction medicine.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Off-Label Utilization: Physicians are prescribing weight-loss medications like semaglutide outside of their original diabetes and obesity indications to help patients struggling with addictions.

Physicians are prescribing weight-loss medications like semaglutide outside of their original diabetes and obesity indications to help patients struggling with addictions. Mechanism of Action: These medications appear to blunt dopamine release in the brain’s reward pathway, reducing the neurological urge to consume alcohol and high-calorie substances.

These medications appear to blunt dopamine release in the brain’s reward pathway, reducing the neurological urge to consume alcohol and high-calorie substances. Clinical Caution: Experts emphasize that while early trial data is promising, these drugs are not yet approved for any addiction and require strict medical supervision.

Veterans Health Study and Clinical Trial Findings

In an evaluation highlighted by O GLOBO, researchers analyzed health records from 600,000 military veterans with type 2 diabetes. The findings revealed that patients prescribed GLP-1 receptor agonists experienced a measurable decrease in the incidence of alcohol, cocaine, nicotine, and opioid use disorders compared to control groups.

Parallel clinical investigations have looked directly at active addiction treatment. A 2024 trial published in The Lancet tracked 108 participants undergoing treatment for moderate-to-severe alcohol use disorder over a 26-week period. Subjects receiving semaglutide achieved a 41 percent reduction in heavy drinking days, whereas the placebo group exhibited a 26 percent decrease.

Study Source & Cohort Intervention Drug Primary Clinical Outcome British Medical Journal (600,000 Veterans) GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Reduced risk of alcohol, cocaine, nicotine, and opioid abuse disorders. The Lancet (108 Participants) Semaglutide 41% reduction in heavy drinking days over 26 weeks.

Off-Label Prescribing Practices in Brazil and Beyond

As empirical data accumulates, clinicians in Brazil and the United States are integrating these therapies into addiction psychiatry despite a lack of formal regulatory approval for this indication. Dartiu Xavier, a psychiatry professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), notes that while off-label application requires rigorous patient selection, he has utilized the medications to manage alcoholism, illicit drug abuse, and compulsive sexual behaviors when conventional treatments fail.

Other specialists maintain a measured stance. Ronaldo Laranjeira, a professor at Unifesp, acknowledges prescribing weight-loss drugs off-label for patients developing dependency issues following bariatric surgery, yet stops short of definitive endorsement. Analice Gigliotti, a psychiatrist and professor at PUC-Rio, observes that while many patients successfully reduce or halt consumption, current evidence does not demonstrate that these pharmaceuticals consistently achieve total abstinence.

Neurological Hypotheses and Future Pharmaceutical Pipelines

The exact physiological pathway linking metabolic regulation to addictive behavior remains an active area of investigation.

Stanford University addiction researcher Anna Lembke explains that these compounds likely modulate dopamine release within the brain’s reward circuitry in response to various addictive stimuli. Recognizing this therapeutic potential, pharmaceutical developers are advancing dedicated molecules through the clinical pipeline. The Lilly is currently conducting trials on brenipatide, an experimental molecule designed specifically for alcohol use disorder, with results anticipated in 2028.

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