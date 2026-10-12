DIO Implant hosts DIM 2026 to showcase AI and digital workflows

Dio Implant hosted the “DIO International Meeting (DIM) 2026” at COEX in Seoul on October 10–11, drawing 1,200 dental professionals from 25 countries. The event focused on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital workflows into clinical dentistry, showcasing the company’s vision for AI Transformation (AX).

AI-Driven Digital Dentistry Strategy

The academic program, themed “Immediate Impact: Translating Knowledge into Clinical Success,” emphasized the application of Immediate Protocols and digital workflows. A primary focus of the meeting was Dio’s AX strategy, which aims to automate repetitive design tasks and connect clinical data by combining the company’s digital clinical experience with AI and cloud capabilities from LG CNS. This initiative also involves a collaboration with Seoul National University Dental Hospital to verify AI model performance and refine technology.

During the opening session, Dio Implant CEO Kim Jong-won presented the company’s direction for AI-based digital dentistry. Representatives from LG CNS and AWS Korea also participated, detailing how AI models and cloud technology can be applied to clinical environments to assist dental decision-making and improve collaboration between dental clinics and laboratories.

Technology Showcase and Future Vision

In addition to the academic sessions, the event featured a large-scale exhibition in the COEX Grand Ballroom lobby. Attendees were able to experience a variety of new products and digital solutions, including:

New products: PrismX, SICON, and UNICON

Digital and clinical tools: DIO NAVI Full Arch, AX, CBCT, oral scanners, 3D printers, and orthodontic solutions

Implant systems: UF and UV technology