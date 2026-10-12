Polytechnique Students Invited to Electrical Industry Pizza Networking Lunch

Polytechnique Montréal students and researchers seeking an entry point into Québec’s electrical industry can network with four major organizations during a casual pizza lunch on October 29, 2026. Running from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in room M-2203 on the second floor of the Lassonde Pavilion at 2700, chemin de la Tour in Montréal, the Lunch & Connect event gives students a direct channel to professionals spanning power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Organized to connect attendees with industry projects, innovations, and career paths, the gathering features four participating entities: Hitachi, Schneider, Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE), and CIGRÉ Canada NGN. Participants can enjoy free pizza while learning about job, internship, and professional opportunities available to students and recent graduates.

Grand événement annuel – Propolys – Polytechnique Montréal – 27 mai 2026

Hitachi Energy and Hydro-Québec Representatives Scheduled to Speak

Professionals from the participating organizations are scheduled to speak and meet with attendees. The representatives from Hitachi Energy include Account Manager Gacia Kekejian, Power Systems Specialist Diana Rekkas, and Power Sales Trainee Idris Hafidi.

Additional perspective will be provided by Liza Adafer, Business Development Delegate for Prospecting & Partnerships in Wind Development at Hydro-Québec and volunteer leader at Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE). CIGRÉ Canada NGN will be represented by Céline Rachdan, an Engineer-in-Training (EIT), electrical engineering graduate, and control and protection specialist at AtkinsRéalis.

Polytechnique Montréal Students Invited to Attend Networking Session

The networking session is intended specifically for Polytechnique Montréal students and researchers interested in the electrical sector, offering a friendly format to ask questions and take early steps toward future professional opportunities.