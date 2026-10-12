Trump Announces Energy Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine Amid Ongoing Attacks

United States President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, targeting infrastructure attacks. The declaration caught Kyiv by surprise, while Russian strikes on heating and power plants continued on the ground.

The Unexpected Announcement and Kyiv’s Reaction

According to reports, the announcement followed a recent telephone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Putin expressed a desire to resolve the conflict and discussed a parallel agreement regarding Russian diesel exports. Trump noted that Putin expressed that he would very much like for a resolution to happen. Trump added that the arrangement frees up a lot of fuel for the world at a very low price. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would accept the energy truce only if Trump had genuinely negotiated it directly with Putin and asked to be told when the ceasefire begins, while also criticizing the US-Russia diesel agreement as a present for Putin that will not bring the parties closer to peace. However, the announcement failed to halt hostilities immediately. Just hours after the declaration, Russian forces launched aerial drone and missile strikes against civilian and energy infrastructure across Ukraine, hitting a combined heat and power plant in Kharkiv and leaving multiple casualties in regions including Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk. Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubow reported that a missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv injured 22 people and killed a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old girl, and a 51-year-old woman. In Ivano-Frankivsk, located about 180 kilometers from the Polish border, local mayor Ruslan Martinkiv stated that three people were killed in a Sunday Russian drone attack, while regional head Svitlana Onyshchuk reported damage to a building and noted that all fatalities in the raid on civilian infrastructure were soldiers.

The Geopolitical Strains Over Energy Infrastructure and Refineries

The diplomatic friction extends beyond the latest declaration, centering heavily on Ukraine’s tactical targeting of Russian oil refineries.

NEW: Trump announces IMMEDIATE energy ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

Financial Times indicated that Washington warned Kyiv that continued strikes on Russian refineries could prompt the United States to withhold weapons sales and intelligence data. Specifically, US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly reminded Ukrainians that the US is a strong partner providing ammunition and intelligence, urging them not to take actions that harm American consumers. Axios reported that White House officials warned that Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries hurt Zelenskyy’s relationship with Trump more than they harm Russia, claiming that the US president is furious with the Ukrainian leader. According to a US administration representative cited by the portal, if refinery attacks stop, the next step could be a deal to halt attacks on power plants and energy grids, which is what Kyiv wants. A White House official stated that the Russians are thinking about it and they will find out soon if they are ready. Conversely, Ukrainian leadership characterized the unfolding energy and diesel arrangements as concessions that benefit Moscow without bringing the region closer to a lasting peace. However, Carney simultaneously criticized separate diesel supply arrangements as going in the opposite direction of efforts by Ukraine, Canada, and allies toward peace and stability in Europe, while confirming that he spoke by phone on Sunday with both US and Ukrainian leaders and pledging that Canada will continue supporting allies in aiding the defense of Ukraine and its citizens.

Timeline of Energy Infrastructure Strikes and Diplomatic Moves

Date / Period Event Source Reference Mid-September 2026 Trump initially proposes an energy truce framework, which stalls over Russian demands regarding sanctions. Source 4 Friday, 2026 Donald Trump holds a phone call with Vladimir Putin discussing conflict resolution and Russian diesel exports. Source 3 Sunday, October 12, 2026 Trump announces an immediate “energy ceasefire” on Truth Social; Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discusses terms with international leaders. Source 3, Source 2 Sunday, October 12, 2026 Russian forces strike the CHP-5 power plant in Kharkiv and infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk hours after the ceasefire declaration. Source 4

As diplomatic pressure mounts from Washington regarding both refinery strikes and domestic political steps in Kyiv, the practical reality on the ground remains defined by ongoing bombardment. Ukrainian officials continue to demand clarity from the White House regarding the enforcement mechanisms of any bilateral understanding reached with the Kremlin.

Photo: Gazeta