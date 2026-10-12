US Farmers Face Financial Strain from Diesel, Fertilizer Costs

As farmers begin their fall harvest season, soaring diesel, fertilizer, lumber, and steel prices are colliding with deep-rooted political loyalties. BBC reported that while some agricultural producers are feeling the squeeze on essentials like barbed wire and fence posts, some remain staunchly loyal to President Donald Trump’s Republican base despite mounting financial strain.

The economic pressure arrives amid a prolonged conflict in the Middle East that began in late February 2025, which has pushed national average gas and fuel prices roughly 50 percent higher than pre-war levels. According to reporting by AFP, commodity prices have risen by about 20 percent this year, falling far short of the dramatic spikes in fuel and fertilizer costs that continue to eat into farm earnings.

Rising Costs and Falling Approvals Across America’s Heartland

Financial strain across the agricultural sector is shifting voter sentiment in key farming states. Data from a Civiqs tracker poll cited by Newsweek shows that President Trump’s net approval rating—the share approving minus the share disapproving—declined across ten of America’s biggest farming states between January 20, 2025, and October 08, 2026. At the start of the administration’s second term, approval exceeded disapproval in seven of those ten states, but net figures have since slipped into negative territory in states such as Texas, Iowa, and Ohio.

Photo: Newsweek

In Ohio, soybean farmer David Schacht told AFP that the rising expenses make him “grit your teeth” and ask, “Just, what are you doing?” Despite his frustration, Schacht indicated he intends to maintain his support for the Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections. Other agricultural voices point to a different reaction among stressed growers. Joe Logan, interim president of the Ohio Farmers Union, told AFP that rather than switching parties, many financially pressed producers may simply choose to stay home on election day.

Diverging Perspectives in Nebraska’s Agricultural Community

The tension between economic reality and political allegiance plays out differently depending on the individual operator. Mannon, a Nebraska rancher who bought her land after a career in banking, told the BBC that she believes the broader agricultural industry will express its feelings at the upcoming midterms, though she prefers to steer clear of direct political debate. Her neighbor Jim Jenkins takes a more vocal approach.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Addresses $6 Diesel and Surging Fertilizer Costs for Farmers

Jenkins, a former independent senatorial candidate whose family homesteaded their Nebraska land more than 150 years ago, wrote an opinion article in an Omaha paper over the summer to voice his frustrations. He told the BBC that uncertainty over future policy announcements and surging input costs are “the things that keep you up at night.” Having voted against Trump in previous White House bids, Jenkins remarked that he initially hoped the president would act as a practical business figure, but now believes “he’s been anything but practical.”

Farming State Total Farm Count / Acreage Civiqs Approval Rating Civiqs Disapproval Rating Texas ~229,000 farms / 125M acres 37% 56% Iowa 86,200 farms 34% 55% Ohio Major regional battleground 37% 55% Oklahoma 32.9M acres 47% Not specified in poll subset California Lowest among major states 24% 71%

Adminstration Weighs Relief Measures for Farmers

As the administration weighs potential relief measures, including the possibility of suspending the federal gas tax to lower fuel costs before the November midterms (as reported by Newsweek), farmers face compounding vulnerabilities. Farm bankruptcies jumped 46 percent from 2024 to 2025 across the Midwest and other agricultural regions, driven by lower revenue and escalating operational expenses.