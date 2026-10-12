Cuba Loses at Baku 2026 Judo World Championships

Cuba concluded its participation in the 47th Judo World Championships in Baku with a 4-0 defeat against Turkey in the mixed team tournament, leaving the delegation without a single medal and marking the third consecutive World Championship without a podium, according to state-run media.

Baku Campaign Ends Without Medals

Sunday’s loss to Turkey in the mixed team phase brought a definitive close to a challenging week for the Cuban squad in Azerbaijan. Across both individual and team phases, the delegation managed only two victories out of 13 matches contested.

According to competition records, this outcome marks the third consecutive World Championship where the Cuban team failed to reach the podium. Similar results occurred at Doha 2023 and Budapest 2025, creating a drought unprecedented since the post-Essen period in 1987. From the bronze medal won by Jorge Fis Castro in 1987 until Idalis Ortiz claimed silver in Tokyo 2019, athletes from the island had always secured at least one medal at these global events.

Early Exits and Logistics Strains

Administrative hurdles and logistical challenges compounded the team’s difficulties on the tatami. Julio Alderete, the team’s technical director, told the press that administrative delays prevented the athletes from competing in Grand Slam tournaments in Lausanne and Budapest, forcing the team to travel to Baku without recent international match experience, as reported by Archysport. Joel García, writing for Cubadebate, added that the delegation arrived at the competition venue with just over 24 hours before stepping onto the mat, having prepared amidst domestic power outages, food shortages, and transportation issues.

🏆 Final -66Kg | Hifumi ABE (JPN) vs David GARCIA TORNE (ESP) | Baku World Championships 2026 🏆

Adding to these obstacles, Andy Granda (+100 kg)—regarded as the team’s strongest medal contender and the 2022 world champion from Tashkent—did not travel to Baku due to injury recovery. Cubadebate noted that Cuba’s participation in the World Championships was only possible with financial support from the International Judo Federation.

Iván Felipe Silva Secures Ninth Place

Silva, who claimed a world silver medal in Baku eight years prior, finished ninth overall. This result earned him 320 points toward his Olympic ranking, which serves as his primary objective for the current cycle. Lianet Cardona and Silva were the final individual competitors to represent the island before the team tournament.

🏆 Final -81Kg | Tato GRIGALASHVILI (GEO) vs Zelim TCKAEV (AZE) | Baku World Championships 2026 🏆

Athlete Weight Category Result in Baku Iván Felipe Silva 100 kg Round of 16 (Ninth Place) Jonathan Charón 60 kg First-Round Elimination Orlando Polanco 66 kg First-Round Elimination Lian Benavides 57 kg First-Round Elimination Maylín del Toro 63 kg First-Round Elimination Lianet Cardona 78 kg First-Round Elimination Dayanara Curbelo +78 kg Round of 32 Elimination

Success for Expatriate Athletes

While the official delegation struggled in Baku, former members of the Cuban national team achieved notable results while representing other nations. Ayumi Leiva Sánchez, competing in the 52 kg category for Spain, won a bronze medal after defeating Mongolia’s Uranzaya Bayanmunkh. Leiva is the 2024 European U-23 champion who emigrated from a delegation in Madrid four years prior.

Joel García acknowledged in Cubadebate that Leiva's success "was nurtured and developed in Cuba," highlighting the broader impact of athlete migration on national sports programs. At least 12 judokas emigrated between 2022 and 2024, significantly weakening the depth of succession for the national team.

Photo: en.cibercuba.com

Preparation for Astana 2027

Looking ahead, the Cuban judo program faces mounting pressure as it prepares for the Los Angeles Olympics, having secured only four spots so far for the upcoming Pan American Games. The international calendar points next to the 2027 World Judo Championships, scheduled for Astana, Kazakhstan, in June.

Frequently Asked Questions about Cuba’s Baku Performance

Why did the Cuban judo team finish without medals in Baku?

The team’s struggles stemmed from a decline in international participation over the previous 24 months, technical shortcomings, logistical hurdles including late arrival times and domestic power outages, and the absence of top contender Andy Granda due to injury.

🏆 Final -57Kg | Eteri LIPARTELIANI (GEO) vs Akari OMORI (JPN) | Baku World Championships 2026 🏆

Who was Cuba’s most successful athlete at the championships?

Iván Felipe Silva was the standout performer, securing two victories in the 100 kg division before falling in the round of 16 to Japan’s Dota Arai, ultimately finishing ninth and earning 320 Olympic ranking points.

What is the next major competition for the Cuban team?

The team is preparing for the Pan American Games with four quota spots secured so far, ahead of the next World Judo Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, in June 2027.

Hifumi ABE VS David GARCIA TORNE | Baku World Championships 2026 | GOLD -66 kg