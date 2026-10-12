NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to Skip Manhattan Columbus Parade

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is bypassing the Manhattan Columbus Day Parade on Monday, delivering another sharp snub to the local Italian-American community that follows months of escalating tension over historical representation and municipal recognition.

The decision to skip the Fifth Avenue procession—organized by the Columbus Citizens Foundation—was reported by the New York Post. It arrives on the heels of a weekend that saw the mayor similarly absent from borough celebrations in Brooklyn and unreachable for events in Queens.

A Weekend of Sidestepped Invitations Across the Boroughs

The friction intensified over the weekend as the mayor declined invitations to neighborhood processions. Meanwhile, organizers of the Queens Columbus Day Parade in Astoria stated that the mayor’s office never even responded to their inquiries.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani skips NYC Israel Day Parade

The Astoria route carried particular symbolic weight, concluding near the local Christopher Columbus statue. In June 2020, Mamdani shared a social media post featuring the same monument with a caption declaring, “Take it down,” accompanied by an obscene gesture toward the figure.

Community leaders voiced deep frustration over the pattern of absences. Angelo Vivolo, chairman of the Columbus Heritage Coalition representing more than 50 Italian-American organizations, did not mince words regarding the Manhattan parade no-show, telling the New York Post that the mayor is “disrespectful to the Italian-American community and not coming to the Columbus Day parade confirms it.” Vivolo added, “We know he hates Columbus. But the parade celebrates the rich culture and heritage of Italian-Americans.”

Photo: lifezette.com

Disputed Maps and Deeper Cultural Friction

The holiday absence compounds earlier grievances from the summer, when the mayor’s administration released an ethnic enclave map that cataloged various lesser-known communities across the five boroughs but completely omitted Little Italy in Manhattan and Arthur Avenue in the Bronx.

Parade attendees in Brooklyn expressed a mix of resignation and anger over the mayoral vacuum. Albert Esposito, a 72-year-old retired school teacher, told LifeZette that it is “very disappointing because we elected him the mayor, and he is supposed to be representing everybody.” Paul DeSpirito, who operates a neighborhood Italian sandwich and catering business, characterized the absence directly to LifeZette as “a slap in the face to the Italian American community.”

Mayor Mamdani misses major Columbus celebrations in NYC

Weighing Heritage Against Historical Reckoning

While skipping the physical marches, Mamdani released a nearly three-minute video statement dedicated to Italian Heritage Month. In the address, he paid tribute to the generations of Italian immigrants who helped construct the city and highlighted the legacy of East Harlem Representative Vito Marcantonio, a figure noted for fighting for Social Security, unemployment benefits, and civil rights.

As Fifth Avenue prepares for the massive Monday march coordinated by the Columbus Citizens Foundation—an organization that reportedly extended an olive branch despite the mayor’s rocky history with the constituency—the Mayor’s Office has not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the day’s events.