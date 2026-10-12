2027 XPeng L03: Australian Launch and Global Rollout Planned

The 2027 XPeng L03 is slated to become the brand’s first right-hand-drive model in Australia, following its mid-2026 Munich unveiling and rollout across at least 65 countries as a slippery, coupe-style medium SUV designed by former Ferrari exterior chief JuanMa Lopez.

The Bottom Line

Market Entry: The L03 is rolling out globally to at least 65 countries, with right-hand-drive markets including the UK expected in 2027 and early previews underway in Australia via RACV.

The L03 is rolling out globally to at least 65 countries, with right-hand-drive markets including the UK expected in 2027 and early previews underway in Australia via RACV. Pricing Strategy: European pricing starts at approximately €35,000 for entry-level variants and scales to around €45,000 for top-spec trims, pointing to a competitive sub-Tesla Model Y positioning if replicated locally.

European pricing starts at approximately €35,000 for entry-level variants and scales to around €45,000 for top-spec trims, pointing to a competitive sub-Tesla Model Y positioning if replicated locally. Packaging & Utility: Measuring 4650mm long with a 2850mm wheelbase, the vehicle features 37 storage solutions, including an 89L front trunk and a 367L rear boot capacity.

Global Unveiling and Australian Preview Plans

Unveiled in Munich in mid-2026, the XPeng L03 is marketed as the Chinese automaker’s most global vehicle to date. RACV reported that the coupe-style five-seater medium SUV recently appeared at the brand’s local relaunch in Australia, which is set to serve as the company’s first right-hand-drive market. The Car Expert confirmed that UK deliveries are slated for early 2027, though exact domestic pricing and final specifications for right-hand-drive markets remain unconfirmed.

Photo: Pakwheels

Exterior Styling and Aerodynamic Architecture

The L03 features a fastback silhouette, frameless doors, and a sporting stance under the direction of former Ferrari exterior design chief JuanMa Lopez, who also styled interiors at Lamborghini. Measuring 4650mm long, 1920mm wide, and 1600mm high with a 2850mm wheelbase, the model sits slightly smaller than the established XPeng G6. The vehicle achieves a class-leading aerodynamic drag coefficient of just 0.228Cd. Wheel sizes span from 18 inches on base variants up to 20 inches on the Performance Ultra grade. Exterior lighting utilizes full LED setups, including automatic headlights, daytime running lights, dynamic indicators, and a full-length rear light bar.

Interior Packaging, Technology, and Storage Capacities

Inside the cabin, XPeng deploys a 15.6-inch centre touchscreen, an 8.9-inch driver’s display, and a 26.8-inch head-up display. Practicality metrics include 37 distinct storage areas, an 89-litre front trunk on rear-wheel-drive models, and a 367-litre rear cargo area expandable via 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats. Maximum payload is capped at 505kg for the RWD Standard Range or 485kg with a towbar fitted, while braked towing capacity reaches 1500kg across the lineup.

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Battery Configurations, Powertrains, and Range Metrics

powertrain configurations vary by market tier. Auto Express outlined a four-strong UK lineup starting with a RWD Standard model packing a 219bhp motor, 280Nm of torque, and a 57.6kWh usable LFP battery delivering a 276-mile range. A RWD Long Range tier steps up to a 245bhp motor paired with a 70.4kWh LFP battery for a 323-mile range. Meanwhile, alternative regional variants such as the range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) version launching in Pakistan pair a 250km electric-only range with a 1,100km combined range, supporting 123 kW DC fast charging that replenishes batteries from 10% to 90% in 20 minutes.

Model Variant Battery / Fuel Setup Power Output Claimed Range RWD Standard Range 57.6kWh Usable LFP 219 bhp / 280 Nm 276 miles (approx. 444 km) RWD Long Range 70.4kWh Usable LFP 245 bhp / 280 Nm 323 miles (approx. 520 km) REEV (Regional) Range Extender / Battery Not Disclosed 250 km EV / 1,100 km Combined

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.