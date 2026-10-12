Vienna launches Her mit Leer campaign against battery fires

Running through the coming Saturday, the initiative aims to educate consumers on the proper disposal of energy storage units to prevent volatile garbage truck fires and facility blazes. The campaign highlights the invisible presence of lithium cells in everyday consumer goods, ranging from wireless headphones and electric toothbrushes to power banks, children’s toys, flashing children’s footwear, electronic greeting cards, and e-cigarettes.

The Mechanics of Thermal Runaway in Waste Fleets

When ordinary lithium-ion batteries are tossed into standard household waste streams, they encounter severe mechanical stress during collection and sorting operations. Inside heavy waste collection vehicles and material recovery facilities, refuse undergoes intense compaction. If a lithium-ion battery is crushed or structurally compromised under this pressure, it can rapidly trigger a dangerous physical phenomenon known as thermal runaway.

During thermal runaway, the internal temperature of the damaged cell climbs in an uncontrolled chain reaction until the battery ignites. Surrounded by highly combustible materials such as paper and plastics within a garbage truck or processing plant, this intense localized heat source can instantly escalate into a major structural fire. These incidents directly jeopardize the safety of municipal sanitation workers, emergency first responders, and costly sorting infrastructure.

Designated Return Channels Across Vienna

To curb these preventable hazards, waste management authorities emphasize that batteries must never be discarded alongside ordinary municipal trash. The most direct return channel is retail-level collection: consumers can drop off spent batteries anywhere sales occur. For residents unable to return items to point-of-sale locations, Vienna’s municipal waste yards, known as Mistplätze, and hazardous waste collection points accept batteries and accumulators free of charge.

For integrated electronics featuring non-removable power sources—such as rechargeable electric toothbrushes—authorities instruct residents to surrender the entire device intact to a designated collection point rather than attempting to pry out the internal battery.

Public Outreach and the “Her mit Leer” Initiative

The current emergency awareness week forms a core component of the broader nationwide educational drive titled “Her mit Leer.” Implemented jointly by the Elektroaltgeräte Koordinierungsstelle—the coordination body for waste electrical and electronic equipment—alongside municipal governments, commercial partners, and the waste management sector, the campaign utilizes public information displays and an accompanying national sweepstakes featuring shopping vouchers to encourage compliance.

By routing dead batteries safely back into certified recycling loops, municipal operators aim to simultaneously suppress severe facility fire risks and recover critical raw materials for industrial reuse.