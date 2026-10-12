Peugeot unveils E-T16 concept at Paris Motor Show

Peugeot debuted the E-T16 Concept at the Paris Motor Show on October 11, 2026, celebrating forty years since the 205 T16 swept the World Rally Championship in 1985 and 1986. The concept features three electric motors that generate 816 horsepower. It sprints from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.5 seconds and reaches 300 kilometers per hour in 16 seconds.

Development involved Peugeot Sport, the brand’s competition division, which shaped the vehicle as a tribute to Group B rally history while previewing design cues for the next-generation E-208. The concept utilizes an 800-volt architecture with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Autonomy reaches up to 400 kilometers on the WLTP cycle.

Peugeot RCHymotion4 Concept at Paris motor show

Features of the Electric Vehicle Powertrain

The tri-motor layout places a single electric motor at the front axle and two at the rear, delivering a total output of 816 horsepower. The vehicle achieves a power-to-weight ratio below two kilograms per horsepower. Torque vectoring manages distribution between the wheels and axles based on available traction. Four 380-millimeter brake discs handle stopping duties alongside a vertical rally-style hydraulic handbrake.

Thermal management relies on a Side Cooling technology derived from racing, which dissipates heat through the lateral walls of the cells rather than the base. This cooling layout allows the vehicle to complete three consecutive laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife—exceeding 60 kilometers—in Performance mode without power drops. Recharging the battery from 10 to 80 percent takes under 15 minutes.

Photo: Corriere della Sera

Exterior Design Cues and Opening Rear Bodywork

The exterior adopts a Winchester Matte Grey paint finish paired with silver wheels and a red illuminated perimeter line. Aerodynamic elements include wide wheel arches, an aggressive front bumper with three oversized intakes, and a rear wing styled to resemble feline ears. The proportions mirror a compact hatchback pushed far beyond standard production limits.

The rear section of the car functions similarly to the historic 1980s rally car. The entire rear bodywork opens upward to reveal the dual rear motors, suspension components, and a tubular safety structure. Inside this mechanical display area, a dedicated compartment holds two racing helmets.

Peugeot e-Legend concept – legendary 504 Coupe reborn at Paris Motor Show

Interior Cabin Layout and Hypersquare Steering Control

The cockpit introduces an evolved version of the Peugeot i-Cockpit layout, anchored by a curved 21-inch high-definition panoramic display. Positioned centrally on the dash is the Hypersquare steering control, a rectangular steer-by-wire interface that eliminates mechanical linkage to the front wheels. The steering yoke integrates a small screen displaying lap times and speed.

Carbon fiber and anodized aluminum trim the cabin, accompanied by carbon-shell bucket seats upholstered in technical fabrics and Pelinova leather scraps. The concept’s debut coincides with the unveiling of the RCZ Concept at the same Paris exhibition, highlighting the manufacturer’s dual focus on high-performance electric revivals.