Valter Longo’s 5-Day Fasting Mimicking Diet May Slow Aging

The Fasting Mimicking Diet, a five-day low-calorie regimen employed by University of Southern California gerontology professor Valter Longo, alters human metabolism to trigger processes without requiring complete abstinence from food, according to a report published by FITBOOK on October 12, 2026.

The method, often called FMD, requires participants to restrict their daily caloric intake to roughly 700 to 1100 calories over a five-day period while consuming a diet composed largely of healthy fats alongside minimal quantities of sugar and protein. This restricted window is designed to replicate the physiological effects of water fasting while allowing individuals to return to a standard diet for the remainder of the year.

Valter Longo has spent decades studying the biology of aging.

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Scientific research into the protocol has produced early indicators of change. Clinical studies tracking the FMD framework point to shifting metabolic markers, reduced inflammation parameters, and alterations in secondary health indicators. A study published in 2024 found that certain trial participants experienced a reduction in their measured biological age after multiple cycles of the routine.

Despite these findings, researchers emphasize that biological age markers do not automatically translate to an extended human lifespan. Definitive proof that the five-day dietary intervention increases longevity does not yet exist in clinical literature.

Scientific Consensus and Long-Term Outlook

Medical and nutritional experts evaluate the Fasting Mimicking Diet as a potential component of an overall healthy lifestyle rather than a standalone remedy for aging. Longo maintains that pairing short, periodic fasts with a balanced daily nutritional plan could help delay the onset of age-related diseases, though direct validation confirming life extension remains unproven.

Investigators continue to analyze data from clinical trials to establish the broader, long-term impacts of periodic caloric restriction on human health parameters. Until comprehensive longitudinal studies conclude, the scientific community treats the regimen as an experimental nutritional tool rather than an established medical intervention.

Parameter Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) Details Duration 5 days Caloric Intake 700 to 1,100 calories per day Macronutrient Focus High healthy fats, low protein, low sugar Researcher Valter Longo (University of Southern California) Reported Effects Shifted metabolic markers, reduced inflammation, altered biological age indicators

The protocol requires cyclical adherence, with participants returning to normal eating habits between the structured five-day intervention windows. Current findings rely on intermediate health indicators rather than direct measurements of total lifespan extension.