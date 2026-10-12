Baxian! Box Office Crosses 20 Billion RMB and Extends Run

Domestic animated feature Baxian! has officially secured its third round of key extensions, pushing its theatrical run through November 17, 2026, as its box office crosses the 20 billion RMB milestone, China Youth Net reported.

Key Metrics For Baxian! Theatrical Run

Release Date: July 18, 2026

July 18, 2026 Box Office Ranking: Third highest-grossing domestic animated film in Chinese film history, trailing only the two Ne Zha installments

Third highest-grossing domestic animated film in Chinese film history, trailing only the two Ne Zha installments Critical Reception: 8.2 on Douban, 9.7 on MaoYan, 9.6 on Taopiaopiao

8.2 on Douban, 9.7 on MaoYan, 9.6 on Taopiaopiao Extended Run Deadline: November 17, 2026 at 23:59

The Expansion of a Box Office Milestone

Released on July 18, 2026, the mythological comedy Baxian! follows eight mortals in the Penglai fairy realm who disguise themselves as immortals to infiltrate a restricted treasure vault. What begins as a reckless pursuit of boundless wealth turns into an unexpected grassroots expedition. The film has now achieved its third round of theatrical life, extending past previous terminal points on September 17 and October 17.

While many domestic releases experience steep drops in screen allocation after their opening month, Baxian! continues to draw repeat viewing among families and younger demographics, prompting regional cinemas to sustain localized showtimes.

Regional Clustering in Chengdu’s Creative Hub

The commercial success of Baxian! reinforces the growing dominance of Sichuan-based animation production. Produced under the lead of Chengdu Huameng Chengzhen Film and Television Culture Media—an offshoot of Oriental DreamWorks’ southwest headquarters—the project joins a regional pipeline that includes the Ne Zha franchise developed by Coco Cartoon.

Photo: 驱动之家

Cultural Localization in Animation

Baxian! heavily integrates regional vernacular and historical markers from Sichuan, mirroring how the Ne Zha films utilized local topography and dialect. Characters speak with distinct regional phrasing, and narrative settings draw subtle inspiration from regional landmarks like Qingcheng Mountain’s ancient trees and historical texts documenting ancient Ba state populations.

With co-director Mou Zhenyang confirming that a second installment of Baxian! is already in active planning, and director Jiaozi currently developing Ne Zha 3, the financial momentum of these features points to an expanded horizon for Chinese mythological animation. The extended theatrical window gives late-comers nearly five more weeks in theaters before the current licensing cycle expires in mid-November.