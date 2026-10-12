Rangers Goalie Dylan Garand Secures Victory For New York

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is sidelined for the remainder of the 2026-27 NHL season due to a severe right knee injury sustained during a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, leaving 24-year-old backup Dylan Garand and an extremely tight salary cap to anchor the franchise’s immediate future.

Rangers Gain Financial Agility Through Salary-Cap Flexibility

Cap Space Flexibility: With Shesterkin’s $11.57 million salary-cap hit potentially movable to Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), the Rangers gain unforeseen financial agility to target external goaltending depth.

The Anatomy of the Injury in Washington

Shesterkin came well out of his crease to challenge a Capitals shooter, only to lose his footing while scrambling backward. As he slid desperately toward his own goal, his right skate jammed violently into the right post.

Boone Jenner capitalized on the defensive disruption immediately following the goaltender’s exit, picking off an errant pass from 20-year-old rookie Cole Beaudoin and beating relief netminder Dylan Garand with a wrist shot from the slot. Tom Wilson later added an empty-netter with less than a second left to seal the contest.

Photo: DAZN

Dylan Garand Secures Victory After Clearing Waivers

Despite the devastating blow to their organizational pillar, the Rangers bounced back on Sunday with a resounding 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Entrusted with the starting assignment was Dylan Garand, who turned aside 19 shots to steady the ship. Yet, Garand’s current runway as the undisputed primary option arrives via a turbulent string of transactions. Just two weeks prior, the organization placed the young netminder on waivers to assign him to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. Every single one of the League’s other 31 teams passed on claiming him, allowing Garand to clear before injuries forced an immediate recall.

That minor-league assignment was necessitated by summer roster construction. Seeking veteran competition and organizational depth behind Shesterkin, management acquired Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins on July 1 in exchange for forward prospect Kalle Vaisanen and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. However, Korpisalo suffered a lower-body injury that placed him on injured reserve and sidelined him week-to-week, creating a severe depth crisis.

Goaltender Contract Status / Cap Hit 2026-27 Status Igor Shesterkin $11.57 million AAV (Year 2 of 8-year, $92.475M deal) Out for the season (Right knee injury) Joonas Korpisalo Veteran acquisition via Boston Bruins Week-to-week (Lower-body injury / IR) Dylan Garand Young restricted/entry-level tier depth Active starter (Recalled from Hartford)

Mike Sullivan Acknowledges Difficult Business Side of Hockey

Head coach Mike Sullivan acknowledged the difficult business side of hockey that preceded Garand’s sudden promotion, noting that difficult decisions in training camp did not mean the staff lacked belief in the young netminder’s capabilities. Meanwhile, team leaders have moved quickly to insulate the roster from panic.

“This is a situation I feel like not a lot needs to be said. Everybody in here knows what needs to be done. Everybody has to pull a little more weight around here,” Rangers captain J.T. Miller said following the Washington defeat.

Beyond the immediate on-ice adjustments under Sullivan’s system, the long-term financial architecture of the club faces a major shift. Shesterkin is currently playing in the second season of a massive eight-year, $92.475 million contract carrying an imposing $11.57 million salary-cap hit for the 2026-27 campaign. With the club operating with razor-thin financial breathing room under the $104 million league ceiling, placing their franchise goaltender on Long-Term Injured Reserve opens up substantial cap space.