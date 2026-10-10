Rangers Goalie Igor Shesterkin Out for Season With Knee Injury

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is out for the remainder of the National Hockey League season after suffering a right knee injury Friday night against the Washington Capitals. The 30-year-old Russian goaltender collapsed into his own net following an awkward fall while challenging a shooter during the second period, leaving a massive void in the Rangers’ crease.

The Anatomy of the Play and Immediate Fallout

The sequence unfolded midway through the second period at Capital One Arena. Shesterkin aggressively vacated his crease to challenge an incoming rush, only to jam his right skate awkwardly into the right goalpost while scrambling backward. He failed to put any weight on his right leg as teammates assisted him down the tunnel.

At the time of his exit, Shesterkin had stopped 13 of 14 shots with the score tied 1-1. The Rangers ultimately dropped the contest 3-1, snapping a four-game winning streak. Captain J.T. Miller did not mince words regarding the loss of their star netminder, telling reporters after the final horn, “It’s awful, you know? He’s a pillar of this team.”

Evaluating the Depth Chart Behind Shesterkin

With Shesterkin sidelined for the long term, 24-year-old Dylan Garand assumes a trial by fire at the NHL level. Recalled from the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack after clearing waivers, Garand surrendered the go-ahead goal against Washington but finished with 11 saves on 12 shots.

Compounding the organizational crisis is the health of veteran backup Joonas Korpisalo. The Rangers acquired Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins during the summer to solidify the backup spot, but the 32-year-old Finn currently resides on injured reserve with a lower-body injury listed as week-to-week.

Goaltender Status 2026-27 Record / Stats Experience Igor Shesterkin Out for Season 3-1-0, 1.76 GAA 8th NHL Season Dylan Garand Active / Next Up 0-1-0, relief duty 5 Career NHL Games Joonas Korpisalo Injured Reserve Week-to-week (lower body) 11th NHL Season

Historical Context and Franchise Pressure

The timing echoes a troubling precedent for New York. Shesterkin missed a month last season due to a lower-body injury, a prolonged absence that directly coincided with the Rangers stumbling to a last-place finish in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Miller maintained a defiant tone regarding the dressing room’s resilience, stating, “We’re not going to let that take the wind out of our sails.”

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