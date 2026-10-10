Jacy Jayne Says She Felt Naked Without WWE Title

Jacy Jayne captured the WWE Women’s United States Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton on the August 14th edition of SmackDown, later revealing to OutKick that she felt naked and incomplete without holding a title belt on the main roster.

The Road to SmackDown Gold

Since making her debut on the WWE main roster alongside the rest of Fatal Influence, Jacy Jayne has actively targeted the top tier of the SmackDown women’s division. That pursuit culminated on the August 14th episode of SmackDown when she secured the WWE Women’s United States Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton.

Speaking to OutKick, Jayne opened up about the psychological transition of competing without championship gold after carrying titles for extended periods during her time in developmental. “Oh, I love it. You know, it felt really weird not having a title, because I had a title for so long before I came up [to SmackDown],” Jayne told the outlet. “I felt naked, like, ‘Ugh, I don’t feel like me.’ Then I won this off Tiffany Stratton and I feel whole again.”

Faction Dynamics and Future Aspirations

Jayne also addressed the broader success of her stablemates within Fatal Influence as multiple members capture championship success across the main roster. Observing teammate Lainey Lynch secure gold sparked reflections on the hurdles of breaking through on the main brand.

“I felt like a, especially with Lainey because she’s so new coming into this (and) hasn’t been wrestling that long, I felt like a proud mom watching her win the title,” Jayne told OutKick Dropkick. “I feel like I’ve seen them also struggle and doubt themselves. Everyone has their ups and downs, it’s inevitable. So, when you see people that you care about get to the next level and win, it’s very special and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Wrestler Acquired Title Defeated Opponent Event Date Jacy Jayne WWE Women’s United States Championship Tiffany Stratton August 14th

Following her title victory, Jayne prepares for her next major test as she enters the WWE Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match later tonight, where a win would secure a contract for a guaranteed championship match at any time of her choosing.

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