Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht Earns R118 Million in 2026

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht received a total earned remuneration package of R118 million for the 2026 financial year, an increase of over R30 million from the R87 million he received last year. The chief executive’s pocketed take-home amount of R73 million stood at over 1 100 times the R64 000 baseline salary received by the company’s least-paid staff member.

Shoprite Remuneration Breakdown

Total Remuneration: R118 million for the 2026 financial year, up from R87 million last year.

R118 million for the 2026 financial year, up from R87 million last year. Actual Take-Home Pay: R73 million, excluding incentives to be paid in tranches over three years.

R73 million, excluding incentives to be paid in tranches over three years. Employee Pay Context: Median pay sits at R93 000 annually, meaning half of the group’s employees earned more than R7 750 a month and half earned less in the 2026 financial year.

Executive Compensation and Structural Pay Disparities

The latest remuneration report released on Friday details the mechanics behind Engelbrecht’s R118 million package. His total guaranteed salary climbed to R22.02 million, moving up from the previous year’s total guaranteed pay of R20.97 million. The remaining balance comprises short-term incentives and deferred compensation packages scheduled for distribution over coming years.

This includes R17 million in incentives for meeting targets, which will only be paid in September 2028. In addition, an incentive worth R36.4 million tied to three-year performance goals established in the 2023 financial year and slated for completion by June 2026 will be distributed across three installments occurring in October 2026, October 2027, and October 2028.

At the opposite end of the pay scale, the group’s lowest-paid workers take home R64 000 annually, translating to R5 333.33 per month. This figure aligns closely with South Africa’s minimum wage for a 40-hour work week (around R5 300 a month). Meanwhile, the average annual pay at Shoprite was R151 000, with the median annual pay resting at R93 000.

Remuneration Metric Previous Year Financial Year 2026 CEO Total Earned Package R87 million R118 million CEO Guaranteed Salary R20.97 million R22.02 million CEO Actual Take-Home Pay Not Disclosed R73 million Lowest Annual Worker Pay Not Disclosed R64 000

Core Supermarket Sales Growth and Shareholder Returns

The compensation increases coincide with solid operational performance across the retail group. Generating close to 85% of total group turnover, Shoprite’s primary domestic supermarket division saw merchandise sales advance by 7% to reach R228.7 billion.

This allowed Shoprite to hike its full-year dividend by nearly 12% to 873c.

Regulatory Shifts and Upcoming Shareholder Votes

Modifications to Section 30 of the Companies Act now mandate that state-owned entities, listed corporations, and unlisted public companies must reveal the pay gap separating their highest and lowest earners.

Remuneration for executives has turned into a contentious topic across South Africa amidst severe poverty rates, with investors in publicly traded businesses frequently pushing back during advisory votes concerning executive pay guidelines and execution.

Previously, organizations interacted with objecting investors whenever they missed the 75% approval mark, despite those particular ballots remaining advisory. Now, under updated provisions within the Companies Act, ballots addressing executive compensation structures and their deployment carry mandatory legal weight and demand a majority threshold greater than 50% to succeed.

Pre-AGM Shareholder Engagement Scheduled for October

Shoprite is hosting a pre-AGM shareholder engagement on 22 October to “facilitate constructive dialogue between our nonexecutive directors and shareholders”, with the focus being on the “ordinary resolutions related to the remuneration policy and its implementation” due to be presented at the AGM for approval.

The group’s AGM takes place on 6 November.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.