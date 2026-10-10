Michael Flatley Pays Tearful Tribute at Funeral of Wife Niamh O’Brien

Michael Flatley delivered an emotional eulogy for his late wife, Niamh O’Brien, at the Church of St Thérèse in Mount Merrion, Dublin, describing the pain of her death as the worst he had ever experienced after her battle with scleroderma.

The Bottom Line

Michael Flatley and Niamh O’Brien were married 20 years ago this month, having met when she danced with him for many years before the couple got together in 2006.

O’Brien passed away at the age of 52 following a 12-year struggle with the autoimmune disease scleroderma.

The funeral Mass drew mourners from around the world and was followed by a private family burial.

Funeral Mass Held at Mount Merrion in Dublin

The funeral Mass for Niamh O’Brien took place on Saturday at the Church of St Thérèse in Mount Merrion, near Dublin. O’Brien, who was 52 and originally from Kilbride, County Meath, died peacefully at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin after an illness. Mourners from across the world attended the service to pay their respects before a private family burial.

Comdt Joe Lennon represented Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the service.

Michael Flatley Pays Tribute to His Dream Girl

Opening his eulogy in tears alongside his son, Flatley asked the congregation, “How did we get here?” He shared that waking up in the middle of the night and finding his wife was no longer beside him had left him unable to sleep, noting that his legs felt hollow and he felt empty on the inside.

Photo: Irish Examiner

Reflecting on his life, Flatley stated that while he had experienced substantial physical pain during his career as a boxer and a dancer, the emotional pain of losing his wife was unlike anything he had ever felt. He quoted Irish playwright Samuel Beckett during his remarks, saying, “Where I am, I don’t know, I’ll never know, in the silence you don’t know, you must go on, I can’t go on, I’ll go on.”

Photo: RTE.ie

Flatley described O’Brien as the love of his life, his dream girl, and the calming force in his daily routine. He recounted how she had danced with him for many years before they became romantically involved in 2006, noting that she had told him before a performance at Madison Square Garden that he was fulfilling his dreams. The couple married 20 years ago this month.

Detail Information Deceased Niamh O’Brien (Age 52) Location of Funeral Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion, Dublin Marriage Duration Married 20 years ago this month Illness Scleroderma (diagnosed 12 years prior)

A Twelve-Year Battle With Scleroderma

O’Brien was diagnosed 12 years ago with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease, and was initially given two years to live, Flatley told the congregation. He recalled that she fought the condition every single day, though the final two years proved very difficult.

Despite her declining health, O’Brien maintained a protective stance toward her family. Flatley noted that during the last year, she would reprimand him if he said anything that might upset her parents, as she did not want them to worry.

Their son, Michael St James, also addressed the congregation, speaking about the deep love his parents shared. Flatley concluded his tribute by playing a tune on his flute in honor of his late wife.

Legal Proceedings Temporarily Adjourned in High Court

In connection with ongoing legal matters, the High Court in Dublin extended sympathy to the entertainer following the bereavement. Mr Justice David Barniville agreed to a two-week adjournment in a legal dispute between Flatley and his former solicitor, Maxwell Mooney. Solicitor Barry Creed informed the court of Ms O’Brien’s death and funeral proceedings, prompting condolences from both the bench and counsel representing the defense.