Florida A&M Rattlers Win Third Straight with 3-1 Victory

The Florida A&M volleyball team secured a conference victory on Sunday, defeating the Grambling Lady Tigers 3-1 at the Lawson Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium in Tallahassee, Florida. LaDonna Trantham and Sydney Whitfield paced the Rattlers with matching double-doubles, lifting the squad to a 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21 decision.

With the win, Florida A&M improved its record to 11-9 overall and 6-1 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. Whitfield powered the attack with 13 kills and 11 digs, while Trantham contributed a match-high 21 kills alongside 11 digs.

Headlines from the matchup highlighted a strong team defensive effort, with four Rattlers players reaching double figures in digs. Victoria Santana anchored the back row with a match-high 17 digs, and Farah Farooq chipped in nine kills coupled with four blocks.

Match Progression and Set Breakdown

Grambling took the opening frame 25-23 after a tightly contested battle that featured nine ties. The Lady Tigers secured the decisive advantage at 19-18, maintaining control through the remainder of the stanza.

Florida A&M responded in the second set, evening the match with a 25-22 victory. The frame included six ties and four lead changes before the Rattlers separated themselves late, aided by four service aces.

The third set proved decisive as Florida A&M seized control from the opening serve and never trailed, cruising to a 25-15 victory. The offense clicked with 17 kills and three aces, building a lead of as many as 10 points to take a 2-1 set advantage.

In the fourth and final set, the Rattlers clinched the match 25-21. After two lead changes, Florida A&M took the lead for good at 18-17, locking down the set and completing three straight set wins to seal the match.

Key Team Statistics

Setter Makenzie Taylor directed the offense with a match-high 34 assists while also leading the service line with four aces.

Final Score: Florida A&M 3, Grambling 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21)

Florida A&M 3, Grambling 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21) Records: Florida A&M 11-9 overall, 6-1 SWAC

Florida A&M 11-9 overall, 6-1 SWAC Top Performers: LaDonna Trantham (21 kills, 11 digs); Sydney Whitfield (13 kills, 11 digs); Victoria Santana (17 digs)

The Rattlers return to the floor on October 16, 2026, traveling to face Bethune-Cookman at 6 p.m.